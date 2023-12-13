Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Food Prices Increase 6.0 Percent Annually But Fall For The Third Consecutive Month

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Food prices in New Zealand are 6.0 percent higher than a year ago, but are cheaper in November 2023 than October 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The largest contribution to the annual change was grocery food, mainly driven by higher prices for fresh eggs, lollies, and peanuts,” consumers prices manager James Mitchell said.

In November 2023, the annual increase was due to price rises across the five broad food categories measured by Stats NZ. Price movements for all five groups for the 12 months to November 2023, in order of their contribution to the overall movement, were:
 

  • grocery food prices increased 7.0 percent
  • restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 7.5 percent
  • fruit and vegetable prices increased 4.8 percent
  • non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 5.8 percent
  • meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 2.0 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

