Have Your Say On Catch Limits For Aotearoa’s Fisheries

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand (FNZ) is asking for feedback on proposed changes to catch limits and other settings across a range of Aotearoa New Zealand’s fisheries as part of its twice-yearly sustainability review.

Every six months FNZ reviews a range of fish stocks and develop proposals focussed on their long-term sustainability.

"When the information suggests more fish can be harvested sustainably, we look to increase catch limits. On the other hand, if the information suggests a stock isn’t as healthy, we propose reducing the catch limits or other changes to help the fishery recover, says Marianne Lukkien, Acting Director of Fisheries Management.

“In this review, options include increases to catch allowances for six fish stocks where information suggests more fish can be sustainably harvested. We’ve proposed to reduce catch limits for one spiny rock lobster stock near Gisborne as a precautionary measure recognising the impacts of recent extreme weather on coastal marine habitat.

“We also want to hear peoples’ views on how long the next recreational pāua season for the wider Kaikōura area should be.”

Proposals are based on the best available information about the fishery, including scientific surveys, feedback from local fishers, and potential environmental impacts from events like cyclones or marine heatwaves.

Stocks for this review are:

  • Spiny rock lobster (CRA 3) – Gisborne
  • Spiny rock lobster (CRA 7 & 8) – Otago, Southland, Stewart Island, and Fiordland
  • Silver warehou (SWA 4) – Southland, Sub-Antarctic, and the Chatham Rise
  • Gemfish (SKI 3 & 7) – South Island and the Chatham Rise
  • Southern bluefin tuna (STN 1) – all of New Zealand
  • Pāua – recreational fishing season for the wider Kaikōura area
Once consultation closes, Fisheries New Zealand will analyse the submissions and provide advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries for consideration. Any changes will be announced by the start of the April fishing year on 1 April 2024.

"Consultation begins today, and we encourage everyone who has an interest in these fisheries to have their say”, says Marianne Lukkien.

Submissions can be made online until 5pm on 2 February 2024. More information including how to make a submission can be found here: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/review-of-sustainability-measures-2024-april-round

