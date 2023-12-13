Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rockers Rejoice - Kiwi Brewery Creates World First Vending Machine That Lets Users Pay For Their Beer By Slaying Guitar

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Panhead Custom Ales

TUESDAY 5 DECEMBER: Wellington born brewery, Panhead Custom Ales, is treating beer and music lovers across the country to a world-first innovation. The popular beer brand has developed a vending machine that operates via electric guitar and is strictly controlled by the musical abilities of the user. Filled to the brim with a selection of Panhead Custom ales like their Supercharger APA, Quickchange XPA and Port Road Pilsner, the only way to ‘pay’ for a cold one is by adequately slaying a guitar riff.


Equipped with a fully-custom Explorer guitar, sub and beer tap guitar stand, the ‘Slay to Pay’ vending machine uses the power of AI audio fingerprinting to rate people’s guitar skills in real-time, and distributes a beer to those it deems worthy.

“It's essentially a souped up guitar hero for adults,” said Panhead Custom Ale's Rebecca Sinclair. “As far as we know, this is a first of its kind machine with some pretty cool new tech and the best kind of reward for those willing to give it a go . No one has done this before.

“As a brewery that’s all about living loud, pushing the boundaries and customisation, the machine was the perfect combination of a couple of our favourite things, cold beer and really loud music. We gave it its first run at the Panhead Rolling Stone Music Awards and it turns out it's pretty ruthless. It rejected some of the best guitarists in the country,” Sinclair said.


WATCH: Man breaks out surprise performance on Panhead Custom Ales Slay to Pay vending machine at Auckland pub Bedford Soda & Liquor

Sinclair said thirsty guitarists keen to conquer Slay to Pay should keep an eye on Panhead’s instagram page for updates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Panhead Custom Ales on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 