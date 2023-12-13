Rockers Rejoice - Kiwi Brewery Creates World First Vending Machine That Lets Users Pay For Their Beer By Slaying Guitar

TUESDAY 5 DECEMBER: Wellington born brewery, Panhead Custom Ales, is treating beer and music lovers across the country to a world-first innovation. The popular beer brand has developed a vending machine that operates via electric guitar and is strictly controlled by the musical abilities of the user. Filled to the brim with a selection of Panhead Custom ales like their Supercharger APA, Quickchange XPA and Port Road Pilsner, the only way to ‘pay’ for a cold one is by adequately slaying a guitar riff.



Equipped with a fully-custom Explorer guitar, sub and beer tap guitar stand, the ‘Slay to Pay’ vending machine uses the power of AI audio fingerprinting to rate people’s guitar skills in real-time, and distributes a beer to those it deems worthy.

“It's essentially a souped up guitar hero for adults,” said Panhead Custom Ale's Rebecca Sinclair. “As far as we know, this is a first of its kind machine with some pretty cool new tech and the best kind of reward for those willing to give it a go . No one has done this before.

“As a brewery that’s all about living loud, pushing the boundaries and customisation, the machine was the perfect combination of a couple of our favourite things, cold beer and really loud music. We gave it its first run at the Panhead Rolling Stone Music Awards and it turns out it's pretty ruthless. It rejected some of the best guitarists in the country,” Sinclair said.



WATCH: Man breaks out surprise performance on Panhead Custom Ales Slay to Pay vending machine at Auckland pub Bedford Soda & Liquor

Sinclair said thirsty guitarists keen to conquer Slay to Pay should keep an eye on Panhead’s instagram page for updates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

