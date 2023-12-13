Three New Directors For Bragato Research Institute

Bragato Research Institute drives New Zealand’s grape and wine research, innovation and extension so that New Zealand remains renowned for its exceptional wine. As Bragato Research Institute (BRI) grows and matures, our Board of Directors has evolved too. During 2023, Directors Dr Di McCarthy and Prof. Charlie Eason both stood down, and we now welcome three new Directors to the BRI Board; Emma Taylor, James Dicey, and Greg Mann.

Emma Taylor is a viticulture consultant based in the Hawke’s Bay. Emma worked for Villa Maria Estate for over 20 years in several roles including Company Viticulturist. Emma is involved in a number of national bodies including being a member of the New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) Environment Committee and NZW Board. She was also previously Chair of the Viticulture Industry National Association.

James Dicey is a grape grower based in Central Otago. He owns Grape Vision, a vineyard development, management and consultancy business. James has extensive governance experience including four years as a board director for NZW and a foundation board director for BRI. His other experience includes being a director of Seasonal Solutions Cooperative, Mt Difficulty Wines, and Central Otago Winegrowers Association including five years as Chair.

Given the common challenges and opportunities faced by the wine and forestry sectors, Greg Mann will bring a unique perspective to the BRI. Currently, Greg is the General Manager of ArborGen, New Zealand’s largest supplier of improved genetics planting stock to the forestry sector. He is also a Director of Scion, a Crown Research Institute specialising in research and innovation development for the forestry sector, and has previously been General Manager – Commercial at Plant & Food Research. Greg has over 25 years of management experience in organisations that conduct research and develop valuable new products, services and technologies globally.

“We welcome the new Directors, and look forward to the insights and perspectives each will bring as BRI works to enhance New Zealand wine’s premium reputation through innovation and a commitment to tomorrow,” says BRI Board Chair Mark Gilbert. “As BRI enters its 7th year in 2024, these Board appointments will assist in charting the path of endeavour for future expansion and growth.”

