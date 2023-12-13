Zespri Board Chairman Bruce Cameron To Step Down

Zespri Board Chairman Bruce Cameron will step down in February after five years in the role and will retire as a Director of Zespri at company’s next Annual Meeting in August 2024.

Mr Cameron has been on the Zespri Board of Directors since 2010, moving into the Chairman’s role in February 2019.

The Zespri Board has unanimously elected grower-director Nathan Flowerday as Chairman-Elect, who will take over as Chairman following next February’s Board Meeting. Mr Flowerday has been involved in the kiwifruit industry for more than 25 years and has been a Director of Zespri since 2012. He’s also a Director of the Kiwifruit Breeding Centre – a joint venture between Zespri and Plant & Food Research.

CEO Dan Mathieson says on behalf of Zespri he’d like to thank Bruce for his tremendous contribution to the kiwifruit industry.

“Bruce joined the Board just before Psa hit and his leadership in responding to that challenge and the many we have faced since has helped deliver some outstanding results for growers.

“As Chairman, Bruce has overseen a number of key strategic decisions Zespri has made in recent years to create sustainable long-term value for the industry. This has included the expansion of our innovation work and the growth of SunGold Kiwifruit, the focus on securing world-leading market-based talent to enhance our local sales and marketing programmes so that we can secure more value, and modernising Zespri’s digital infrastructure and platforms through the Horizon Programme. He helped steer us through the significant challenges of recent seasons while setting the strategy for our medium and long-term growth and has been an incredibly strong voice for growers as we have continued our work to further develop as a world-class organisation.

“I also want to congratulate Nathan on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to address the important challenges and opportunities in front of us to maximise the value we return to growers in the years ahead.”

Reflecting on his time as a Director and on his Chairmanship, Bruce Cameron says, “I’ve long maintained that it’s not just enough having great fruit on the vines. You also need to have great people to move it, store it and sell it. The fantastic people within our industry will continue to drive our success, and I’ve appreciated the many discussions I’ve had with growers and industry colleagues who have shared when we’ve got things right and when we haven’t. Together, we’ve built a strong track record of success, with our unique industry structure providing the scale to withstand a number of headwinds and a strong platform to chase the many opportunities we now have in front of us.”

He adds that he’s delighted to see the Board unanimously endorse Nathan Flowerday as the next Chairman of Zespri.

“Nathan brings great experience and a strong understanding of the needs of our industry, having served on the Board for more than a decade, and I look forward to working with him for the remainder of my term as a Director.”

Chairman-Elect Nathan Flowerday says he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the industry in his new role when he succeeds Mr Cameron next year.

“It’s a real privilege to have the support of the Board to take on the role of Chairman next year and I want to thank Bruce for the immense contribution he’s made to our industry. Zespri is an organisation created by New Zealand growers for New Zealand growers, and keeping growers at the centre of our decision-making will continue to be our focus. We have an industry structure that provides a strong platform from which to maximise the value we’re returning to growers and I look forward to continuing our work to do that," Mr Flowerday says.

