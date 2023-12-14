Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Doppelmayr Partners With Cardrona To Deliver Soho Basin

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: Doppelmayr NZ

Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd is delighted to partner with Cardrona Alpine Resort Ltd for the delivery of the NEW high-speed Soho Basin Express, creating New Zealand’s largest ski area.

 

The six-person chairlift can transport up to 3000 people per hour and will feature the latest D-Line technology from Doppelmayr, offering high capacity and high-speed transport to the top of the Soho Basin.

Access to the Soho Basin will unlock a further 150ha of skiable terrain, making Cardrona one of the largest ski areas in New Zealand, with over 615ha of skiable terrain.

Construction of the new chairlift will begin in early 2024 and Doppelmayr aims to have the lift ready for the Winter 2025 season.

Garreth Hayman, CEO Doppelmayr New Zealand, says he is thrilled to support Cardrona in its continued vision of providing a world-class ski and snowboard destination for domestic and international audiences.

“It’s not often new skiable terrain is opened up in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we excited to be working with Cardrona to deliver this long-awaited project.

“Cardrona has long been known for its end-to-end experience – from the moment you arrive up the mountain until the moment you leave. Doppelmayr is delighted to contribute to the journey of expanding the accessible terrain on the mountain and creating new experiences for those visiting Cardrona. We can't wait to welcome snow enthusiasts to the Soho Basin Express, where they will discover a whole new world of skiing and snowboarding”, says Hayman.

Key facts and figures include:

  • Employer: Cardrona Alpine Resort Ltd
  • Contractor: Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd
  • System type: D-Line Detachable Chairlift
  • Line: 11 towers, total inclined length 1,237m and vertical rise of 379m
  • Number of chairs: 75
  • Capacity per chair: 6 passengers
  • Transport capacity: 3,000 passengers per hour
  • Public service for Winter 2025

For more information about Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd, please visit www.doppelmayr.com.

For more information about Cardrona Alpine Resort Ltd, please visit www.cardrona.com

