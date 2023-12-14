Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ4WD Magazine Names Subaru Crosstrek Its Compact SUV Of The Year

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 8:42 pm
Press Release: Subaru

Subaru has won the NZ4WD Compact SUV of the Year award for its Crosstrek, which translates Subaru’s rallying DNA into a modern platform.

NZ4WD editor Mark Baker says the Crosstrek is a sublimely relevant offering in a white-hot market segment.

“Riding in as a well-considered enhancement of the outgoing Subaru XV, Crosstrek remains true to the rally-bred DNA that has won Subaru a devoted following over the decades.”

From the muted growl of that Boxer-format engine to its tenacious grip in corners, Crosstrek is a delight to drive.”

Inchcape New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper was thrilled that the Crosstrek received this accolade from NZ4WD Magazine.

“It is pleasing to see the next evolution of our XV, restyled and reimagined as the Subaru Crosstrek, gain the recognition it deserves. Like all our New Zealand-new Subarus, the Crosstrek is built to handle New Zealand roads, whether they are tarmac, gravel or not even roads at all, thanks to All-Wheel Drive.”

“It is fitting that the Crosstrek is NZ4WD Magazine’s Compact SUV of the Year, as the most compact of our SUV range still delivers exclusive access to the most beautiful, remote corners of our backyard, with all the latest driving technology and safety features you’d expect from a Subaru. There's even two e-Boxer hybrid models, so you can tread lighter as you Crosstrek across Subaru Country,” Mr Dumper says.

Comfortable and communicative on tarmac, the Crosstrek matches and even exceeds its predecessor on other surfaces.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Drop onto a gravel road or even a beach and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Crosstrek’s chassis, suspension and brakes work in harmony with that engine to flatter the driver offroad,” Mr Baker says.

It’s worth marking the role played by its predecessor. Subaru’s XV arrived a decade ago, and immediately carved its own niche among ‘crossover’ SUVs. Carrying a strong hit of that car’s rally-inspired DNA, the XV was immediately popular.

The ski set loved it for its clever All-Wheel Drive system and handling. Young outdoorsy families loved it for its ability to do work all week and then go exploring at the weekend. It was the perfect mix for those who were after a stylish and nimble car in the city but the capability to talk them to where they’d rather be.

“The Crosstrek is everything the XV was – and more. Of all the compact SUVs driven by NZ4WD in recent years, this one is the vehicle that inspires most confidence off the beaten path,” Mr Baker concludes.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Subaru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 