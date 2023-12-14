NZ4WD Magazine Names Subaru Crosstrek Its Compact SUV Of The Year

Subaru has won the NZ4WD Compact SUV of the Year award for its Crosstrek, which translates Subaru’s rallying DNA into a modern platform.

NZ4WD editor Mark Baker says the Crosstrek is a sublimely relevant offering in a white-hot market segment.

“Riding in as a well-considered enhancement of the outgoing Subaru XV, Crosstrek remains true to the rally-bred DNA that has won Subaru a devoted following over the decades.”

From the muted growl of that Boxer-format engine to its tenacious grip in corners, Crosstrek is a delight to drive.”

Inchcape New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper was thrilled that the Crosstrek received this accolade from NZ4WD Magazine.

“It is pleasing to see the next evolution of our XV, restyled and reimagined as the Subaru Crosstrek, gain the recognition it deserves. Like all our New Zealand-new Subarus, the Crosstrek is built to handle New Zealand roads, whether they are tarmac, gravel or not even roads at all, thanks to All-Wheel Drive.”

“It is fitting that the Crosstrek is NZ4WD Magazine’s Compact SUV of the Year, as the most compact of our SUV range still delivers exclusive access to the most beautiful, remote corners of our backyard, with all the latest driving technology and safety features you’d expect from a Subaru. There's even two e-Boxer hybrid models, so you can tread lighter as you Crosstrek across Subaru Country,” Mr Dumper says.

Comfortable and communicative on tarmac, the Crosstrek matches and even exceeds its predecessor on other surfaces.

“Drop onto a gravel road or even a beach and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Crosstrek’s chassis, suspension and brakes work in harmony with that engine to flatter the driver offroad,” Mr Baker says.

It’s worth marking the role played by its predecessor. Subaru’s XV arrived a decade ago, and immediately carved its own niche among ‘crossover’ SUVs. Carrying a strong hit of that car’s rally-inspired DNA, the XV was immediately popular.

The ski set loved it for its clever All-Wheel Drive system and handling. Young outdoorsy families loved it for its ability to do work all week and then go exploring at the weekend. It was the perfect mix for those who were after a stylish and nimble car in the city but the capability to talk them to where they’d rather be.

“The Crosstrek is everything the XV was – and more. Of all the compact SUVs driven by NZ4WD in recent years, this one is the vehicle that inspires most confidence off the beaten path,” Mr Baker concludes.

© Scoop Media

