Noel Leeming Reveals 2023 Tech Trends Brightening Up Christmas

· 72% of customers still have shopping left to do according to The Warehouse Group research

· Gaming systems, top brands and gadgets dominating wish lists and online searches this Christmas

· Noel Leeming extending store hours to give customers more time to grab their tech gifts.



If you’re one of the 72% of Kiwis still to finish their Christmas shop, its likely one of those gifts will be tech-related.

Not only has Noel Leeming written a list of the top gifts for Christmas 2023, but the electronics retailer has also extended its opening hours, especially for those busy Kiwis about to take their first trip into a store this holiday season.

Noel Leeming Brand Lead Tanya Atkinson says as the countdown to Christmas hits single digits, the team wanted to do its part to make sure every Kiwi was getting some fun tech under the tree this year.

“Everyone’s on the lookout for the latest tech – particularly shoppers who might have left it to the last minute. We’re seeing a big surge online and Kiwis coming into stores on the hunt for great deals on the latest tech.

“We’re seeing gaming systems, top-tier gadgets, and popular brand accessories dominate wish lists and online searches this Christmas, with gaming reigning supreme.

“We've noticed a big uplift in searches for gaming systems. The PS5 has emerged as the top searched item on our website, with nearly double the queries of the next most sought-after product. The Nintendo Switch also holds up well, capturing the attention of eager gamers. Not surprisingly, controller sets and games are also popular. The Spider-Man 2 game for the PS5 is incredibly popular.”

Big brand products are also in high demand. Apple's newest iPhone 15, Samsung devices, and AirPods are high on wish lists.

But it's not just the big-ticket items that are making waves this season. Noel Leeming is seeing a trend toward stocking fillers, including Kindles, gift cards, and miniature gadgets.

Consumers are also gearing up for a summer filled with entertaining at their bach.

“We've seen a surge in sales for items like Sodastreams, projectors, wine fridges, air fryers, and ice maker with people prepping to enjoy the summer season and entertain guests in style.”

What’s hot in tech this Christmas according to Noel Leeming:

PS5 Console

Nintendo Switch – plus Switch Joy-Con Controller Set - Neon Red/Blue

3 Year Product Protection – extended warranties

Apple AirPods

Noel Leeming Gift Cards

Apple AirTags

Nutribullets

Amazon Echo Dots

PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Game

