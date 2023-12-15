Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Noel Leeming Reveals 2023 Tech Trends Brightening Up Christmas

Friday, 15 December 2023, 9:44 am
Press Release: Noel Leeming

 

· 72% of customers still have shopping left to do according to The Warehouse Group research

· Gaming systems, top brands and gadgets dominating wish lists and online searches this Christmas

· Noel Leeming extending store hours to give customers more time to grab their tech gifts.


If you’re one of the 72% of Kiwis still to finish their Christmas shop, its likely one of those gifts will be tech-related.

Not only has Noel Leeming written a list of the top gifts for Christmas 2023, but the electronics retailer has also extended its opening hours, especially for those busy Kiwis about to take their first trip into a store this holiday season.

Noel Leeming Brand Lead Tanya Atkinson says as the countdown to Christmas hits single digits, the team wanted to do its part to make sure every Kiwi was getting some fun tech under the tree this year.

“Everyone’s on the lookout for the latest tech – particularly shoppers who might have left it to the last minute. We’re seeing a big surge online and Kiwis coming into stores on the hunt for great deals on the latest tech.

“We’re seeing gaming systems, top-tier gadgets, and popular brand accessories dominate wish lists and online searches this Christmas, with gaming reigning supreme.

“We've noticed a big uplift in searches for gaming systems. The PS5 has emerged as the top searched item on our website, with nearly double the queries of the next most sought-after product. The Nintendo Switch also holds up well, capturing the attention of eager gamers. Not surprisingly, controller sets and games are also popular. The Spider-Man 2 game for the PS5 is incredibly popular.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Big brand products are also in high demand. Apple's newest iPhone 15, Samsung devices, and AirPods are high on wish lists.

But it's not just the big-ticket items that are making waves this season. Noel Leeming is seeing a trend toward stocking fillers, including Kindles, gift cards, and miniature gadgets.

Consumers are also gearing up for a summer filled with entertaining at their bach.

“We've seen a surge in sales for items like Sodastreams, projectors, wine fridges, air fryers, and ice maker with people prepping to enjoy the summer season and entertain guests in style.”

What’s hot in tech this Christmas according to Noel Leeming:

PS5 Console

Nintendo Switch – plus Switch Joy-Con Controller Set - Neon Red/Blue
3 Year Product Protection – extended warranties
Apple AirPods
Noel Leeming Gift Cards
Apple AirTags
Nutribullets
Amazon Echo Dots

PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Game

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Noel Leeming on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 