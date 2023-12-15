Nine Lotto Players Win Second Division

Nine lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $21,563 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Tony’s Stationery & Lotto Northland MyLotto (x2) Auckland Supervalue Kumeu Auckland Meadowlands Lotto Auckland Mobil Karangahape Road Auckland Station Mart Auckland MyLotto Tauranga Morere Foodmarket Wellington

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

