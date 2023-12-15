Nine Lotto Players Win Second Division
Nine lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $21,563 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Tony’s Stationery & Lotto
|Northland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Supervalue Kumeu
|Auckland
|Meadowlands Lotto
|Auckland
|Mobil Karangahape Road
|Auckland
|Station Mart
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Tauranga
|Morere Foodmarket
|Wellington
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.