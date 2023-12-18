Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gentrack Entering The S&P NZX 50 And MidCap Index After A Year Of 35% Revenue Growth

Monday, 18 December 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Gentrack

Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a next gen billing and customer experience solution provider for utilities and airports has officially been added to the S&P NZX 50 Portfolio and MidCap Index. The official inclusion in the Indices further solidifies its standing as one of the strongest technology companies in the New Zealand market.

Gary Miles, CEO, remarked, “Our sustainable solutions serve over 50% of NZ’s homes, EV’s, and industry through the leading suppliers including Genesis, Mercury, Pulse Energy, Vector and others. Moreover, New Zealand is leading the world with more than 85% sustainable energy sources. With good public policy and strong local technology talent, New Zealand is positioning itself as a clean technology showcase for this global transition. Gentrack is pleased to be a key solution in the heart of it.”

The energy transition to net zero is arguably the most ambitious global program, requiring a widespread re-platforming of the entire IT landscape. Gentrack has set its sights on leading this global IT transformation and with more than 60 retailers around the world using its platform, Gentrack is now expanding to new countries quickly including South East Asia and the Middle East.

The group’s achievements extend to the water sector, where new wins and transformations further strengthened its position this year. Gentrack is a water leader in many of its core markets supplying state-of-the art Customer Relationship Management and Billing solutions to water utilities with six of the top twelve water companies in Australia and more than 50% of the contested water business in the UK.

Allan Sampson, General Manager, New Zealand, Gentrack also commented saying: “We commend the new government for reconsidering the Three Waters program. New Zealand requires investments in clean water and sewerage management, and a renewed perspective offers the opportunity to modernise and lead the way with state of the art, cloud solutions.”

Other key highlights for FY23 include a notable 28% growth in employee base globally including strong growth of Gentrack’s talent pool in New Zealand.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index is the primary stock market indicator in New Zealand, comprised of the 50 largest stocks by free-float market capitalisation trading on the New Zealand Stock Market. Gentrack’s addition to these indices became effective at the opening of trading on December 18.

For more information on Gentrack FY23 results you can visit our Investor Centre.

Visit the S&P Dow Jones Indices Announcement here.

About Gentrack

We are entering a new era, with utilities worldwide transforming to meet business and sustainability targets. For over 35 years Gentrack has been partnering with the world’s leading utilities, and more than 60 energy and water companies rely on us. Gentrack, with our partners Salesforce and AWS, are leading today’s transformation with g2.0, an end-to-end product-to-profit solution. Using low code / no code, and composable technology, g2.0 allows utilities to launch new propositions in days, reduce cost-to-serve and lead in total experience.

www.gentrack.com

