Port Of Auckland Employee Marks 50-year Work Anniversary

Port of Auckland recently celebrated the 50-year anniversary of one of its staff members.

Friends, work colleagues and management gathered for a morning tea to mark Alan’s work anniversary where he was gifted a beautiful mere pounamu. He is the second Port of Auckland employee to reach the 50-year milestone.

CEO Roger Gray joined others in congratulating Alan saying it was a fantastic achievement.

Alan joined the port in 1973 as a junior clerk in the engineering department which was then located in the old Air New Zealand House on Quay Street. Over the past five decades he’s had various roles and today works as a terminal capacity planner. This involves organising the movements in the container yard as well as working with shipping companies, MPI, Customs and vessel planners.

A keen sportsman, runner and skiier, Alan also represented Port of Auckland in different port sports tournaments around the country.

“During my time here, I have seen constant change and improvements in technology. It has been quite an experience,” Alan says.

“I have also really enjoyed working with many people from different walks of life. Thank you to everyone who has made my time here so memorable.”

