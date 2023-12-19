Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mitch McCann Winner Of Bill Toft Award 2023

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The winner of the Bill Toft Award 2023 is Mitch McCann.

Newshub US correspondent Mitch McCann won the Bill Toft Award with a compilation of reportage recorded during 2023.

The judges said:

'At a time of concern for veracity in the media it was refreshing to see an entry based on factual reporting. Mitch’s entry displays the work of an experienced journalist on extended assignment reporting back to New Zealand from overseas, and demonstrates excellence through a straight-talking, fact-based approach and power to connect with the New Zealand audience.'

The Bill Toft Media Award is open to broadcasters working in online and broadcasting media, awarded for the purpose of encouraging excellence in broadcasting in New Zealand.

Swampy Marsh, member of the Bill Toft Award judges panel, said the high standard of entries showcased the strength of broadcasting in New Zealand in 2023.

