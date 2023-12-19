Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand Odyssey For 10,000 Chinese Visitors A Huge Event Success

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 10:49 pm
Press Release: Encore Events

18 December 2023 | A thrilling once-in-a-lifetime experience in New Zealand for 10,000 visitors from China has set a new industry benchmark in event delivery.

The massive delegation was flown to New Zealand in 12 waves over two months from 9 October to 5 December for the 2023 Amway China Leadership Seminar, produced by Encore Event Technologies APAC.

Attendees were treated to an extensive program of events and excursions that rewarded exceptional performance and elevated brand allegiance whilst enjoying all the incredible sights and adventures New Zealand has to offer.

Encore won the competitive bidding process which resulted in visitors filling 20,000 hotel nights in Queenstown and Auckland and funnelled an estimated NZ $40 million into the economy. Auckland Convention Group and Queenstown Convention Bureau managed the pre-event activities including tourist activities to showcase each local area.

Encore dedicated their heavyweight creative, production and technology expertise to deliver a brand-defining set of ‘moments that matter’. These included leadership sessions, cocktail receptions and 15 gala dinners with main show performances – embracing the organisation’s values and the best of New Zealand.

The event highlight was a stunning final gala night dinner which was staged 15 times throughout the period to visitor groups of approximately 600 per event. Held at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland and Queenstown Ice Arena the galas, which took a year to plan, treated guests to a spectacular night full of technological wizardry and heart pumping entertainment.

