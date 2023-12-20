Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Warehouse Drops The Price On Eggs Just In Time For Christmas

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: The Warehouse

The Warehouse has slashed the price of eggs just in time for the festive season.

Cartons of a dozen Farmer Brown Fresh colony size 6 eggs will be just $5 as a special Daily Deal on Wednesday 20 December available in all stores across the motu for the second time this month.

The Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston says the retailer is pushing to help lower the price of groceries in Aotearoa.

“We said we are committed to keeping essential groceries affordable and $5 eggs is another great example. Kiwi families are stocking up on the things they need over the Christmas and New Year period and eggs are a key item on many shopping lists.”

A basket of key staples – milk, sugar, Weet-Bix, flour, pasta, eggs, tea, coffee, butter, cheese, bread – is $46.30 from The Warehouse on 20 December compared to Countdown which is $62.08*.

This basket of essentials is 25% cheaper at The Warehouse than at Countdown.

“Last week the Grocery Commissioner politely asked the duopoly to ‘come to the party’ with ‘genuinely good prices’,” says Grayston.

“Kiwi families need more than warm words from the Commerce Commission for Christmas – they need action and to see change that makes groceries cost less in supermarkets across the country. We urge the Commission to do more and go faster in driving change in the grocery industry.

“In the meantime, we won’t stop fighting for fairness on everyday grocery essentials. We’re progressing one product at a time with some fantastic suppliers who are keen to work with us, but it remains incredibly difficult to make significant progress without wholesale access to large scale supply at equitable prices.”

The Daily Deal on eggs follows The Warehouse’s price drop on 700g Mainland Colby and Edam cheese which is just $8, the launch of Market Kitchen butter earlier in 2023, which is currently just $4.30 and the very popular Palm Corned Beef which is just $5.

