Wellington Airport Gears Up For Busy Holiday Period

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport is gearing up for its busiest summer since 2019/20 with over one million travellers expected in December and January.

Wellington Airport’s Head of Operations Matthew Palliser says the airport is preparing for a busy period.

“We’ve hired additional staff to help look after passengers on busy days, as have other Government border agencies here at the airport.

“Our advice for passengers is to check in online before leaving home if you can, and get here early so you have plenty of time to drop your bags and go through security.

“We’ll have plenty of live entertainment in the terminal, including the Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival and the popular Kidzone will be back in mid-January.”

The busiest days are expected to this Friday 22nd December with 19,500 seats operated and 26th January with 19,900.

The airport is now back to 91% of pre-Covid traveller levels, with domestic at 94% and international 79%.

Wellington Airport’s advice for travellers

· Book a car park online, well ahead of travel dates, to secure a space and get the best deal.

· Check out the latest information from the Aviation Security Service (AvSec) on what items can you travel with in your carry-on or checked bags.

· AvSec is operating new CT scanning technology at Wellington Airport’s international screening point. For travellers, the good news is that electronics (laptops, phones, iPads), liquids, powders, and gels can now remain in your bags – no need to take them out to go through screening.

· Note that camera film cannot go through the new CT scanning machines – this film needs to be in your checked in bag when travelling overseas.

· Note that camera film cannot go through the new x-ray machines – this film in your checked in bag.

· It will be busy at times so please be patient if there are any unexpected issues.

· Airpods are the commonly lost item, and they look the same, so we recommend adding a sticker to distinguish them. Double-check the tray after going through security screening!

Airline statistics

· For international flights, Qantas are operating 15% more seats compared to pre-Covid and Jetstar 20% more seats. Air New Zealand are at 101%.

· The Fiji Airways service continues to be very popular with Wellingtonians, operating three times per week over December and January with 54% more seats flown than pre-Covid.

· Domestically Air New Zealand will be back to 98% of their pre-Covid capacity, while Jetstar continues to recover and will be at 78%.

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

