Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wine Boss Harvests CE Role At GasNZ

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: GasNZ

GasNZ is pleased to announce Jeffrey Clarke as its new Chief Executive, effective March 2024.

Clarke is currently Chief Executive Officer for the New Zealand wine industry’s research and innovation centre, Bragato Research Institute, and was previously General Manager Advocacy & General Counsel at New Zealand Winegrowers.

Clarke brings energy experience from earlier career roles in the sector, including as Legal Affairs Manager at Meridian, and four years as NZ’s Energy Advisor at the International Energy Agency, working to protect NZ’s long-term energy interests.

GasNZ Chair Nick Hannan says the Board was impressed with Clarke’s wealth of advocacy leadership experience and track record in delivering science outcomes.

“Jeffrey’s attributes position him well to advocate strongly and credibly for the role of gas in a decarbonised energy system and to work with government to bring renewable gases on stream.

“The role attracted a number of high calibre candidates, and what ultimately set Jeffrey apart was his passion for the challenge, his enviable track record in securing a “seat at the table” with governments and his extensive achievements in delivering value within membership organisations.

“With Jeffrey’s strategic vision and leadership skills, we are confident that he will drive our continued success and is the right leader to guide GasNZ through its next phase of development.”

Clarke is looking forward to joining GasNZ and is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“GasNZ has a clarity of focus around the future of gas and the ability of the sector to deliver on its net zero carbon goals.

“I am committed to working with GasNZ members to help them deliver exceptional value to their customers, and to achieve sustainable growth as a sector.

“I look forward to joining the gas transition, getting the right regulatory and government frameworks in place to support it and to achieving the consumer buy-in needed for success.”

Clarke succeeds Janet Carson, who finishes with GasNZ in January 2024.

“Janet has led the organisation through a transformative period, achieving the merger of the gas and LPG associations, and with the Board has charted a new strategy anchored in a renewable gas future.

She leaves the organisation in a solid position with a clear focus and ready for the new CEO to lead GasNZ through the next phase. We wish her every success in her new role,” Hannan says.

Interim arrangements until Clarke’s March start will be announced in the New Year.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from GasNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 