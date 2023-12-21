Wine Boss Harvests CE Role At GasNZ

GasNZ is pleased to announce Jeffrey Clarke as its new Chief Executive, effective March 2024.

Clarke is currently Chief Executive Officer for the New Zealand wine industry’s research and innovation centre, Bragato Research Institute, and was previously General Manager Advocacy & General Counsel at New Zealand Winegrowers.

Clarke brings energy experience from earlier career roles in the sector, including as Legal Affairs Manager at Meridian, and four years as NZ’s Energy Advisor at the International Energy Agency, working to protect NZ’s long-term energy interests.

GasNZ Chair Nick Hannan says the Board was impressed with Clarke’s wealth of advocacy leadership experience and track record in delivering science outcomes.

“Jeffrey’s attributes position him well to advocate strongly and credibly for the role of gas in a decarbonised energy system and to work with government to bring renewable gases on stream.

“The role attracted a number of high calibre candidates, and what ultimately set Jeffrey apart was his passion for the challenge, his enviable track record in securing a “seat at the table” with governments and his extensive achievements in delivering value within membership organisations.

“With Jeffrey’s strategic vision and leadership skills, we are confident that he will drive our continued success and is the right leader to guide GasNZ through its next phase of development.”

Clarke is looking forward to joining GasNZ and is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“GasNZ has a clarity of focus around the future of gas and the ability of the sector to deliver on its net zero carbon goals.

“I am committed to working with GasNZ members to help them deliver exceptional value to their customers, and to achieve sustainable growth as a sector.

“I look forward to joining the gas transition, getting the right regulatory and government frameworks in place to support it and to achieving the consumer buy-in needed for success.”

Clarke succeeds Janet Carson, who finishes with GasNZ in January 2024.

“Janet has led the organisation through a transformative period, achieving the merger of the gas and LPG associations, and with the Board has charted a new strategy anchored in a renewable gas future.

She leaves the organisation in a solid position with a clear focus and ready for the new CEO to lead GasNZ through the next phase. We wish her every success in her new role,” Hannan says.

Interim arrangements until Clarke’s March start will be announced in the New Year.

© Scoop Media

