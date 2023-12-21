Fendalton Retirement Village Expansion Granted Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to expand Holly Lea Retirement Village in Fendalton, Christchurch.

Holly Lea Village Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application is to construct additional units - Buildings D and E - as well as associated infrastructure and landscaping.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 101 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Holly Lea Village - Buildings D and E decision report

