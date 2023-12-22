Sustainable Gift Ideas: A Guide To Buying Christmas Presents Without Harming The Environment

The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and, unfortunately, excess waste. Considering how much we throw away during the year, you can imagine this waste skyrockets during the festive season. Biotuff discovers ways Australians can shop for their loved ones while caring for our environment.

"As we exchange gifts to express love and appreciation for our friends and family, it's essential to consider the environmental impact of our choices," Nadia Steele from Biotuff says. "Biotuff is encouraging all Australians to consider the gifts they purchase this year to make it a truly sustainable Christmas."

The first step to eco-friendly gift-giving is to be mindful of your gift choices. Consider the needs and preferences of the person you're buying for. Instead of generic gifts, consider items that align with their values and lifestyle.

"The Australia Institute research shows that approximately 6.1 million adult Australians expect to receive Christmas presents this year that they will never use or wear. So, purchasing with consideration will greatly reduce the amount of gifts that end up in the back of the cupboard and destined for landfill," Steele says. "Carefully planning what your friends and family need and what they are likely to use, will reduce waste."

Get Creative With Gift Giving

Making it yourself is one of the most sustainable ways to give a thoughtful gift. Get creative and crafty! Homemade gifts like personalised ornaments, knitted scarves, baking or handmade candles reduce waste and add a special touch to the holiday season.

"Another great idea is to gift items that are not of materialistic use, such as concert tickets, spa treatments, holidays, cooking or art classes," Steele says. "These gifts create lasting memories without contributing to landfill."

Other great eco-friendly ideas include:

Gifting plants or seeds.

Swimming lessons

Gym memberships

Zoo memberships

Subscriptions – streaming TV, movies etc.

Charitable donations

Support Local!

Supporting local businesses is also essential during this time of year. Shopping local helps small businesses thrive and minimises the carbon footprint associated with gifts. Look for unique, locally made products at markets or boutique stores. These items often have less packaging and are crafted with care.

"Gifts made from sustainable materials such as bamboo, recycled paper, or organic cotton can also make a great statement without harming the environment," Steele says. "Being mindful during your shopping adventures and seeking out sustainable products, compostable products, or those that are ethically produced is a great way to care for the environment this Christmas."

Biotuff also encourages Australians to embrace reusing by exploring secondhand or vintage shops.

"You might find a unique piece of clothing, a classic book, or a vintage record that holds sentimental value for your giftee, plus it shows how much you know your recipient! Secondhand shopping reduces waste and adds character to your gift."

Let's also get wrapping with eco-friendly tones. Traditional wrapping paper contributes significantly to holiday waste. Consider reusable alternatives like fabric gift wraps, scarves, or even old maps.

"Get creative with your wrapping - old kids' drawings and painting work wonders here - and encourage the recipient to reuse the materials for their gift-giving," Steele advises.

This Christmas, Biotuff wants to celebrate both the joy of giving and the joy of giving sustainably.

"By adopting mindful practices and making conscious choices, we can create a holiday season that is both festive and environmentally responsible," Steele says. "Whether through DIY creations, supporting local businesses, or choosing eco-friendly materials, each thoughtful decision contributes to a brighter and greener future."

