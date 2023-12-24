Three Strike Players Win $66,667

Three lucky players from Hamilton, New Plymouth and Christchurch will be starting their festivities early tonight after each winning $66,667 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Wigram New World in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Hamilton and New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2024! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 10 December and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers that if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Wednesday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8.20pm.

