Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be ending the year on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Palomino Supervalue in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Foxton will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at The Paper Trail in Foxton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion is now on and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2024! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 10 December and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

