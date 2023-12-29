Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Shoppers Declare A Winner: Boxing Day Knocks Out Black Friday For Online Shopping

Friday, 29 December 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

This Boxing Day saw an 11% surge in site visitors versus Black Friday as Kiwis stick with tradition for their online shopping via PriceMe.co.nz.

In these ever-changing times it is nice to know that some things stay very much the same… and PriceMe.co.nz proudly announces that Boxing Day has solidified its position as Kiwis' favourite day for online shopping, comfortably beating the increasingly high-traffic days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In the bustling digital landscape, PriceMe.co.nz experienced an impressive 11% increase in site visitors on Boxing Day compared to Black Friday, defying expectations and reinforcing the day's significance for savvy shoppers in New Zealand.

What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is the nuanced pattern observed in the visitor numbers. While Boxing Day itself witnessed slightly lower overall traffic versus 2022, a closer look at the data reveals a fascinating trend. The lead-up to Boxing Day saw a substantial surge in online activity, particularly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This shift indicates a strategic move by online retailers to kick off their Boxing Day sales well ahead of the designated day, enticing consumers early in the holiday season.

PriceMe.co.nz has emerged as the go-to platform for Kiwis seeking the best deals and exclusive offers, especially during the festive shopping season. The data reflects the platform's success in not only retaining its user base but also attracting new visitors during the critical shopping period.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Gavin Male, CEO of PriceMe.co.nz, expressed his excitement about the results, stating, "We are thrilled to see Boxing Day emerge as the preferred day for online shopping among Kiwis. It's a testament to the habits of the Kiwi consumer and the trust our users place in PriceMe.co.nz to deliver the best deals, pricing info and a seamless shopping experience."

Male continues, "As the digital shopping landscape continues to evolve, PriceMe.co.nz remains committed to providing a user-friendly platform that empowers consumers with comprehensive information and unbeatable price comparison data, making the best deals even better!"

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 