Kiwi Shoppers Declare A Winner: Boxing Day Knocks Out Black Friday For Online Shopping

This Boxing Day saw an 11% surge in site visitors versus Black Friday as Kiwis stick with tradition for their online shopping via PriceMe.co.nz.

In these ever-changing times it is nice to know that some things stay very much the same… and PriceMe.co.nz proudly announces that Boxing Day has solidified its position as Kiwis' favourite day for online shopping, comfortably beating the increasingly high-traffic days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In the bustling digital landscape, PriceMe.co.nz experienced an impressive 11% increase in site visitors on Boxing Day compared to Black Friday, defying expectations and reinforcing the day's significance for savvy shoppers in New Zealand.

What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is the nuanced pattern observed in the visitor numbers. While Boxing Day itself witnessed slightly lower overall traffic versus 2022, a closer look at the data reveals a fascinating trend. The lead-up to Boxing Day saw a substantial surge in online activity, particularly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This shift indicates a strategic move by online retailers to kick off their Boxing Day sales well ahead of the designated day, enticing consumers early in the holiday season.

PriceMe.co.nz has emerged as the go-to platform for Kiwis seeking the best deals and exclusive offers, especially during the festive shopping season. The data reflects the platform's success in not only retaining its user base but also attracting new visitors during the critical shopping period.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Gavin Male, CEO of PriceMe.co.nz, expressed his excitement about the results, stating, "We are thrilled to see Boxing Day emerge as the preferred day for online shopping among Kiwis. It's a testament to the habits of the Kiwi consumer and the trust our users place in PriceMe.co.nz to deliver the best deals, pricing info and a seamless shopping experience."

Male continues, "As the digital shopping landscape continues to evolve, PriceMe.co.nz remains committed to providing a user-friendly platform that empowers consumers with comprehensive information and unbeatable price comparison data, making the best deals even better!"

© Scoop Media

