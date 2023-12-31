Auckland Powerball Player Wins $12.2 Million
A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be extending their summer holidays after winning $12.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.25 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Otago.
Four other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls New Lynn in Auckland, New World Rototuna in Hamilton, Four Square Ruatoria in Ruatoria, and Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.
The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ's Christmas promotion was also drawn tonight, and three more lucky Kiwis will be heading into 2024 as millionaires. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|Māngere Stationery & Post
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Andrew Spence Pharmacy
|Napier
Huge congratulations to our Christmas promotion millionaires!
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier
|14
|18 October
|$4.5 million
|Countdown Botany
|Auckland
|15
|28 October
|$6.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 November
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|17
|25 November
|$8.3 million
|Halfway Store
|Whakatāne
|18
|9 December
|$8.25 million
|MyLotto
|Otago
|19
|30 December
|$12.2 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland