Auckland Powerball Player Wins $12.2 Million

Sunday, 31 December 2023, 6:56 am
Press Release: lotto nz

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be extending their summer holidays after winning $12.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.25 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Otago.

Four other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls New Lynn in Auckland, New World Rototuna in Hamilton, Four Square Ruatoria in Ruatoria, and Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ's Christmas promotion was also drawn tonight, and three more lucky Kiwis will be heading into 2024 as millionaires. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

StoreLocation
Māngere Stationery & PostAuckland
MyLottoAuckland
Andrew Spence PharmacyNapier

Huge congratulations to our Christmas promotion millionaires!

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

  Date Prize Store Location 
01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 
02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 
06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 
07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 
08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 
10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 
11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 
12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 
13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 
14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 
15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 
17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 
18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Otago 
19 30 December $12.2 million MyLotto Auckland 

