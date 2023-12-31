Auckland Powerball Player Wins $12.2 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be extending their summer holidays after winning $12.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.25 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Otago.

Four other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls New Lynn in Auckland, New World Rototuna in Hamilton, Four Square Ruatoria in Ruatoria, and Pak n Save Petone in Lower Hutt.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ's Christmas promotion was also drawn tonight, and three more lucky Kiwis will be heading into 2024 as millionaires. The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location Māngere Stationery & Post Auckland MyLotto Auckland Andrew Spence Pharmacy Napier

Huge congratulations to our Christmas promotion millionaires!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Otago 19 30 December $12.2 million MyLotto Auckland

© Scoop Media

