New Research Reveals More Than 50% Of Kiwi Businesses Have Ditched Hybrid Or Remote Working For Return To Office
New research released today has revealed that 84.2% of SMEs list rising costs as their top business concern.
The research was conducted by Peninsula Group, leading HR and workplace relations advisory services, and surveyed SMEs across 5 countries – Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the UK – to understand the top priorities and concerns for employers in 2024.
The global survey revealed:
·
Growth is the main business goal for 44.7% of
SMEs; a significant drop from 58.7% this time last
year, reflecting the tough economic environment faced by
businesses around the world. Australia and New Zealand
appear hardest hit, with 22.4% and 26.6%
respectively listing survival as their main
goal for the
year.
· It’s more positive
news for the UK and Ireland, however, with
just 18.8% in both countries listing
survival as their top goal, compared to
38.4% and 34.7%
respectively a year ago.
·
Rising costs are the top concern for 84.2%
of all businesses, while staffing continues to be a big
issue. Labour shortages came in second highest at
45.6% with retention in third place at
41.5%.
· The
cost-of-living crisis and staffing shortages are having a
significant impact, with 56.3% of employers
offering financial remuneration to help retention. Canada
ranked highest here, at
64.9%.
· Those
who are unable to give financial incentives are turning to
reward and recognition to aid retention; this saw a huge
131% increase YoY. While mental health
support was highly valued in all countries last year, this
year it’s only in the UK where mental health is the second
highest retention aid, with 48.7% of
employers continuing to offer it - an increase of 8% from
last year.
· Employers are also
getting creative as they look to offset the ongoing skills
shortage with 46.5% investing in upskilling
and training their existing staff. Apprenticeships are also
on the rise, with a 36% increase globally.
Canadian employers especially are turning to apprentices
with a massive 217% increase YoY.
25.7% of employers list recruitment as
their biggest challenge staffing wise, with pay increase
requests coming in second at
22%.
· In terms of working patterns, despite all the headlines surrounding a 4-day work week it’s clear that this is not a reality for many businesses. Only 2.2% of SMEs globally have moved to a 4-day working week, with a further 0.6% having trialled it and found it did not work for them. Instead, 50% of all employers say that their employees are all in the workplace full-time, 14.7% have flexible working hours, and 10.1% have made hybrid working a permanent policy.
David Price, CEO at Employsure, says “Despite the tough economic climate, there is an air of optimism amongst small business owners as we move into 2024. What’s been interesting to see is that recruitment continues to be a struggle when it comes to staffing and how that may shift this time next year after a year of increased migrant worker quotas under a new government.
“What was unexpected is that opting for flexible working hours, rather that remote or hybrid working models, has been the top choice to aid employee retention.
“Combined with the finding that more than half of businesses have returned to the office full time this suggests that there’s been a shift in priorities of employers and employees needing more collaboration and team engagement, therefore returning to a permanent office-first model but with a little more flexibility.
“Globally, it’s indicated that this will be a tough year for many businesses, but there is also a mood of opportunity. Employers are seeing the value in retaining employees and, in turn, employees are reaping the benefits. More than half were given a pay raise and employers are looking at creative ways to retain employees, such as upskilling and training opportunities, or flexible working where a pay raise is not possible.
“As January starts – traditionally the time of year when most people look for new jobs – it’s no surprise that business owners are looking at ways to upskill and retain their own employees, rather than having to spend time and money recruiting.”