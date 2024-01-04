Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gisborne Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

Thursday, 4 January 2024, 8:53 am
Press Release: lotto nz

One lucky Lotto player from Gisborne will be starting the year on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Gisborne.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

