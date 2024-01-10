Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Qrious Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Qrious

Auckland, New Zealand — January 10, 2024 — Qrious (part of Spark Business Group) has announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Transitioning away from legacy systems to the innovative use of data and cloud computing is a challenge facing most modern businesses. Qrious will leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to help companies all over New Zealand tap into the power of cloud computing by building data storage, processing, and analytic solutions that are fast, flexible, and easy to use.

“Qrious is focused on accelerating innovation around the use of data by companies across New Zealand. Rapid acceleration in the digital space is exciting, but this also requires a whole new skillset. Achieving Premier tier status with Snowflake means we have demonstrated proficiency and commitment to leveraging Snowflake's cutting-edge technology for our clients as they prepare for the next wave of innovation,” comments Stephen Ponsford, CEO - Qrious.

“Qrious combined with Snowflake’s Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline transitions to the cloud and mobilise data in the service of the enterprise,” said Tony Shaw, Country Manager - New Zealand, Snowflake.

Recently, Apex NZ turned to Qrious to help design and launch an entirely modern data platform using Snowflake, with DBT for modeling, and transforms with FiveTran for ingesting data on the Snowflake Data Cloud. Using their old system, it would take Apex over seven hours to run a tax year-end report for one of its bigger clients. This new integration will enable Apex to run an entire report for as many as three big clients, and a handful of smaller clients in just seven minutes. Full details can be found here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re proud to be doing so to a very high standard, in collaboration with Snowflake,” concludes Ponsford.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Qrious on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More

Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 