Qrious Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

Auckland, New Zealand — January 10, 2024 — Qrious (part of Spark Business Group) has announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Transitioning away from legacy systems to the innovative use of data and cloud computing is a challenge facing most modern businesses. Qrious will leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to help companies all over New Zealand tap into the power of cloud computing by building data storage, processing, and analytic solutions that are fast, flexible, and easy to use.

“Qrious is focused on accelerating innovation around the use of data by companies across New Zealand. Rapid acceleration in the digital space is exciting, but this also requires a whole new skillset. Achieving Premier tier status with Snowflake means we have demonstrated proficiency and commitment to leveraging Snowflake's cutting-edge technology for our clients as they prepare for the next wave of innovation,” comments Stephen Ponsford, CEO - Qrious.

“Qrious combined with Snowflake’s Data Cloud comprise a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline transitions to the cloud and mobilise data in the service of the enterprise,” said Tony Shaw, Country Manager - New Zealand, Snowflake.

Recently, Apex NZ turned to Qrious to help design and launch an entirely modern data platform using Snowflake, with DBT for modeling, and transforms with FiveTran for ingesting data on the Snowflake Data Cloud. Using their old system, it would take Apex over seven hours to run a tax year-end report for one of its bigger clients. This new integration will enable Apex to run an entire report for as many as three big clients, and a handful of smaller clients in just seven minutes. Full details can be found here.

“We’re excited to continue to help local businesses tap into the power of cloud technology to scale their efficiency and impact; and we’re proud to be doing so to a very high standard, in collaboration with Snowflake,” concludes Ponsford.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

