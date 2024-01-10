Delinea Acquires Authomize To Strengthen Extended PAM By Detecting And Mitigating Identity & Access Threats In The Cloud

Auckland, New Zealand – January 10, 2024 – Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has acquired Authomize, an innovator in the detection and elimination of identity-based threats across the cloud. The continuous discovery and visibility capabilities of Authomize, married with Delinea’s industry-leading SaaS solutions for PAM, will extend the Delinea Platform’s reach for comprehensive privileged controls in the cloud while expanding its role to provide a strong defence against identity-based attacks such as account takeovers, insider threats and lateral movement. CIEM and ITDR capabilities will be delivered through the cloud-native Delinea Platform, adding depth to its execution of the company’s vision to extend PAM across the modern enterprise.

Osterman research indicates that 80% of enterprises now use multiple clouds, while 76% lack complete visibility into access policies and applications across multiple clouds, increasing the threat landscape. CIEM extends controls to SaaS applications and public cloud infrastructure to minimise the risk of overprivileged cloud identities. A June 2022 report by the Identity Defined Security Alliance revealed that 84% of organisations experienced an identity-related breach over the previous year, with 96% stating they could have prevented or minimised the breach by implementing identity-focused outcomes. ITDR works across all identities to detect threats and mitigate risk with better visibility and remediation.

“The combination of Delinea and Authomize gives customers the power to detect and mitigate active identity threats across SaaS applications, cloud and hybrid infrastructure,” said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. “The extension of human and non-human identities beyond the traditional firewall requires continuous visibility into all SaaS applications, their connections to each other, and across hybrid environments. I’m very excited to bring the Authomize team into Delinea, which greatly extends the reach and expands the role of the Delinea Platform to help organisations of all sizes reduce identity-related risk.”

Broaden least privilege in the cloud, detect threats and reduce risks for all identities

Authomize CIEM empowers enterprises to extend least privilege controls into their cloud environments by continuously monitoring access privileges, usage changes and connections between cloud services, SaaS applications and IAM solutions. Adding Authomize ITDR will increase protection against threats across all identities by detecting abuse and responding to attacks.

On the Delinea Platform, the enhanced capabilities will identify and address issues such as stale accounts, over-privileged identities and privilege escalation paths, significantly bolstering cloud security by proactively detecting and mitigating threats while maintaining operational continuity. This approach will most effectively safeguard assets and data while reducing risk, all without introducing complexity.

“This marks an exciting milestone in our mission to greatly enhance identification and mitigation of identity-based risks,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “Our joint technologies will harness continuous monitoring and deliver adaptive and broad privilege controls, all within a consolidated cloud-native platform, ensuring awareness and response to protect identities and data.”

Integrating ITDR and CIEM capabilities will extend the Delinea Platform’s ability to address modern PAM requirements as well as emerging use cases, including:

Increase visibility of privilege across multi-cloud environments with the continuous discovery of all privileged access

Continuously monitor and protect all identities to detect threats and automatically mitigate risks in any application or service

Streamline and accelerate security and compliance audits with automated User Access Reviews (UAR) and out-of-the-box policies

“Joining Delinea is a thrilling continuation of our journey of innovation and Authomize’s commitment to detect and eliminate identity-based risks across the cloud,” said Authomize CEO Dotan Bar Noy.

“Together, we will greatly expand and enhance privilege security across the enterprise, addressing the rising identity threats across the industry,” added Authomize CTO Gal Diskin.

More information about Authomize is at authomize.com. To learn more about Delinea, visit delinea.com.

