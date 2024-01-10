Angela Colantuono Appointed President And Managing Director For SAP Australia And New Zealand

SAP NEWSBYTE — 10 January 2024 — SAP today announced the appointment of Angela Colantuono as President and Managing Director for SAP Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The announcement comes as Damien Bueno steps down after nearly six years in the role to focus on global cloud transformation strategy within SAP.

Angela joined SAP in 2017 and has worked with some of Australia and New Zealand’s largest organisations to deliver strategic and impactful outcomes. She previously held roles as Vice President and Head of SAP SuccessFactors for Australia and New Zealand, and most recently as Head of SAP SuccessFactors HXM for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Paul Marriott, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan says, “Australia and New Zealand is a key market unit for the APJ region, as one of the fastest-growing regions globally for SAP. I am confident Angela’s uncompromising focus on driving customer value, and building a strong partner ecosystem will support the next phase of growth in ANZ. I thank Damien Bueno for his leadership over the last five years, delivering continued customer success and growth for ANZ, and know he will bring extensive expertise to his global role.”

In her new role, Angela Colantuono, President and Managing Director, SAP Australia and New Zealand will continue to accelerate our customer’s move to the cloud, enabling organisations of any size

to digitally transform with SAP.

She says, “As our customers navigate an increasingly complex operating environment with inflation, supply chain challenges, increased cyber threats, and regulation, technology has become critical to helping them respond to and manage this.

“I look forward to working with our customers to help solve for many of these challenges and build operational resilience, leveraging SAP capabilities including Business AI to automate their processes, enhance the user experiences and improve their decision-making.”

With her appointment, Angela will report directly to Paul Marriott. She will continue to be based in Melbourne.

