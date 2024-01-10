Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawaiki Offers 400GbE Services Enabled By Ciena

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Watterson Marketing Communications

GeoMesh Extreme Submarine Solution Enables Fast Connectivity Between Multiple Continents

HANOVER, Md.– January 10, 2024 – BW Digital today announced the availability of commercial 400GbE services on the Hawaiki Transpacific Cable powered by Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution. This follows an earlier milestone when the Hawaiki cable achieved 500Gbps channel wavelengths.

“Our recent upgrades with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme put us in good stead to respond to ever-growing market requirements for international connectivity,” said Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer, BW Digital, which owns the Hawaiki cables. “Ciena and BW Digital have a long-standing relationship, and this is but one of many connectivity highlights that we hope to continue to bring to our customers.”

Leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, the 13,540km Hawaiki cable connects Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii, and the U.S. West Coast. It is supported by the Waveserver 5 compact interconnect platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable 800G technology, running over the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE). With Ciena’s Waveserver 5, the Hawaiki cable can easily scale to meet the surging capacity needs of the most demanding cloud applications and data services, improve reliability and availability, and deliver lower latency connectivity between Oregon and Hawaii.

“Cable operators globally are always looking for ways to upgrade their cables to be faster, smarter, safer, and more open. Our GeoMesh Extreme is providing BW Digital an end-to-end network architecture, enabling the Hawaiki cable to deliver 400GbE services on its network, which is crucial in meeting the needs of today’s digital consumers, enterprises, and content providers,” said Thomas Soerensen, Vice President, Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena.

Hawaiki Transpacific Cable’s 400GbE service, deployed using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, was validated using EXFO’s multi-technology 400G Test Set, offering innovative Open Transceiver System and Intelligent Pluggable Optics test application. Results demonstrated smooth traffic and no latency impact across the Sydney to Hillsboro segment. BW Digital was supported by WWG Comtest, the EXFO partner in New Zealand, for the loan and technical support on the EXFO Test Set.

About BW Digital

BW Digital develops, funds and operates digital infrastructures in the Asia-Pacific region. It is the owner of the 15,000km Hawaiki submarine cable network, connecting Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and Oregon, on the US west coast since 2018. For more information, visit www.bw-digital.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

