Gaza Conflict Freight Issues

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

The current conflict in Gaza and the Red Sea Region has resulted in the re-routing of freight ships around the Cape of Good Hope. The situation in the Red Sea is highly volatile and is constantly evolving.

As a result of this re-routing there will likely be some delays in the shipment of goods where products are sourced from Europe and Great Britian. These delays could impact some goods for seasonal products like Easter. Retail NZ have had indications of delays of between 3 – 5 weeks and some increases in freight costs.

Impacted retailers are working pro-actively on their supply chain to ensure that any gaps will be for short delays and in most cases on a small range of products.

