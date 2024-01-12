International Buyers Return At First Three Hong Kong Trade Fairs In 2024

The 50th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, 15th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 22nd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair concluded successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre today. The four-day physical fairs attracted some 83,000 buyers from 135 countries and regions and saw international buyers return, a promising start for the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) trade shows this year.

As the first round of trade fairs this year, the trio brought together over 42,000 buyers visiting the Toys & Games Fair, while more than 26,600 buyers attended the Baby Products Fair and some 13,900 came to the Stationery & School Supplies Fair. Asian buyers came from Mainland China, ASEAN, Japan, Korea and India, and European buyers flew from United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Russia. The fairs also received buyers from South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. Buyer numbers from Mainland China, India and ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore grew significantly.

The fairs adopted the HKTDC’s hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, which includes the physical shows and virtual access through the Click2Match platform, connecting exhibitors and buyers until 18 January.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “Stepping into the new year, the HKTDC has been actively boosting international trade in all aspects, stepping up our promotional efforts and strengthening Hong Kong’s status as an international trade and convention and exhibition centre. Being one of the longest-standing trade fairs at the HKTDC, Toys & Games Fair entered its 50th edition this year, carrying significance for the industry. Over the decades, it has served as a comprehensive platform for the Hong Kong, mainland and global toy industries, helping businesses expand their networks and explore opportunities. We are pleased to see exhibitors and buyers from Hong Kong, the mainland, Asia, Europe and the United States come to the three exhibitions to promote and launch new products. Many of them have secured new orders onsite, making a good start to a new year of business.”

Business opportunities flourish

Themed Innovative Play: A Legend Across Time, the three fairs attracted over 2,600 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, including pavilions from Hong Kong, the mainland, Asia and Europe. In response to market trends, Green Toys, Collectible Toys zones and an ODM Hub, presenting original design manufacturers, debuted this year at Toys & Games Fair.

A long-term supporter of the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Kintoy Die-Casting Manufactory Limited has developed worldwide -market exposure by exhibiting at the fair through the years. Its products are now exported globally, with Europe and the US being its major markets. Managing Director Pax Lam said the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair was a well-established and large-scale toys fair that attracted buyers from all over the world, adding that buyer traffic at this year’s Fair was back to pre-pandemic levels. ”We have met with buyers from Europe, the US and local trading companies. Some buyers have picked our products and will place orders soon,” he said.

Toy Box, a wholesaler of learning and STEM toys from the US, returned to the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair. Toy Box CEO Richard Toth described the fairs as the best platforms to look for new products and suppliers. He said it was worthwhile for him to take a long-haul flight from the US to source in Hong Kong. “The Click2Match platform helped me identify five potential suppliers. The two fairs showcase a wide range of new and innovative learning toys and STEM toys. I plan to spend US$3-4 million on purchasing products from the two fairs.”

The ODM Strollers and Gear zone debuted at the Baby Products Fair. The fair also launched the Selection of Europe group pavilion and a Huzhou pavilion. UK exhibitor, Euro Stock Traders Ltd, announced the official launch of their Mercedes-Benz and the Mercedes-AMG collection at this year’s fair. CEO Harry Jhamat said: “Responses from buyers are amazing. More than 20 new contacts from Israel, Russia, South Africa, South America and Southeast Asia who are distributors and retailers are very interested in developing exclusive partnerships with us. Buyer traffic at our booth is substantially higher than previous years and the quality of buyers is very good. We expect the fair will generate US$1 million in new orders to our company.”

The Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair featured the latest in school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery. Marketing Director Ada Lee of Accutone Technologies Limited, a Hong Kong exhibitor was pleased with the positive visitor response during the fair. “We have met with about 10 prospective customers hailing from diverse countries such as Mexico, Russia, Malaysia, Singapore and India on the first day of the exhibition. The Mexican and Malaysian buyers are going to place orders with a combined value estimated at US$200,000.”

Upgraded Asian Toys & Games Forum brings market insights

Themed Unlocking the Asia Market: Insights for the Toy Industry, the flagship event of Toys & Games Fair was upgraded into Asian Toys & Games Forum. The panel discussion was moderated by Bryant Chan, Chairman of Hong Kong Toys Council, and the four speakers shared insights on key topics shaping the toy industry’s development, including changing demographics, sustainability, as well as potential collaboration with franchises and digital platforms.

Clifton Chiu, Senior Analyst of Toys and Games at Euromonitor International, said kidults were increasingly important targets for the toy industry as birth rates declined around the world. Kidults were drawn to toys that could arouse nostalgia and help them rediscover childhood memories. The demographic now accounts for 25% of toy sales, a percentage expected to rise further.

