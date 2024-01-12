ICNZ Incoming Chief Executive Kris Faafoi

The Board of Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has appointed former Cabinet Minister Hon. Kris Faafoi to be its new Chief Executive from April 2024. ICNZ President and IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting said Kris will take over from Chief Executive Tim Grafton after he steps down on 7 April.

"I’m delighted we are able to appoint someone of Kris’ calibre who has a track record of demonstrated leadership together with extensive experience and understanding of the machinery of government and the financial sector," Amanda Whiting said.

"Kris Faafoi is well known to many New Zealanders - he has a strong background in media, has served as a Minister, having responsibility for many portfolios over his political career, and most recently has been running his own consulting business.

"Kris will bring strong relationship building capability, global knowledge and an approach that will support the industry to build on its already strong reputation," added Whiting.

Kris Faafoi says he is looking forward to commencing in the role.

"It’s been a challenging 12 months for insurers. I’m looking forward to leading the industry through the next period, focussing on influencing for a sustainable industry, and, more importantly, ensuring that New Zealanders can continue to protect the things they love when disaster strikes."

There will be a four-week handover period from early March before Faafoi takes on the new role.

Amanda Whiting concluded by recognising Tim Grafton’s contribution to the insurance industry.

"Tim Grafton has made a significant contribution to the insurance industry that cannot be underestimated. I have no doubt that when the time comes to farewell him there will be many across the industry, and broader stakeholders, that will want to recognise this and wish him well."

