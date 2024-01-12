Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ICNZ Incoming Chief Executive Kris Faafoi

Friday, 12 January 2024, 8:23 am
Press Release: Insurance Council of New Zealand

The Board of Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) has appointed former Cabinet Minister Hon. Kris Faafoi to be its new Chief Executive from April 2024. ICNZ President and IAG New Zealand CEO, Amanda Whiting said Kris will take over from Chief Executive Tim Grafton after he steps down on 7 April.

"I’m delighted we are able to appoint someone of Kris’ calibre who has a track record of demonstrated leadership together with extensive experience and understanding of the machinery of government and the financial sector," Amanda Whiting said.

"Kris Faafoi is well known to many New Zealanders - he has a strong background in media, has served as a Minister, having responsibility for many portfolios over his political career, and most recently has been running his own consulting business.

"Kris will bring strong relationship building capability, global knowledge and an approach that will support the industry to build on its already strong reputation," added Whiting.

Kris Faafoi says he is looking forward to commencing in the role.

"It’s been a challenging 12 months for insurers. I’m looking forward to leading the industry through the next period, focussing on influencing for a sustainable industry, and, more importantly, ensuring that New Zealanders can continue to protect the things they love when disaster strikes."

There will be a four-week handover period from early March before Faafoi takes on the new role.

Amanda Whiting concluded by recognising Tim Grafton’s contribution to the insurance industry.

"Tim Grafton has made a significant contribution to the insurance industry that cannot be underestimated. I have no doubt that when the time comes to farewell him there will be many across the industry, and broader stakeholders, that will want to recognise this and wish him well."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Insurance Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More

Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 