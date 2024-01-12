Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwigarden Voluntarily Recalls One Batch Of Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops

Friday, 12 January 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Kiwigarden

Hastings, 12 January 2024 – Food manufacturer Kiwigarden is moving to recall all batches of its dairy free yoghurt drops, due to minute traces of milk and casein (a protein found in milk) being present in a second batch this week.

Johnny Wiggins, General Manager Kiwigarden, says the company is taking an extremely cautious approach.

“Further tests identified a second batch with the presence of milk, and we are moving quickly to completely remove this product from the market and home pantries.

“We take the welfare of our consumers very seriously, and deeply regret the presence of dairy in this dairy free product. We are now recalling all batches and suspending production for the foreseeable future,” he says.

Kiwigarden has advised MPI, and while the risk of harm is believed to be extremely low, the company’s approach is to err on the side of caution. Recalled are the two variants of its dairy free yoghurt drops: Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, and Kiwigarden 10g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, and Kiwigarden 14g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops.

“The presence of milk and casein is extremely small, but this is a product for babies and toddlers, so it’s important that we do the right thing.

“We have received no consumer complaints and are not aware of any adverse health effects arising from this product,” he says.

Consumers can return Kiwigarden Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops 14g, 10g, or 50g (opened or unopened) to their nearest Kiwigarden stockist for a full refund. No other Kiwigarden are affected and remain safe for consumption.

Voluntary recall details:

What: Kiwigarden 50g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, Kiwigarden 10g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops, Kiwigarden 14g Coconut Vanilla Dairy Free Yoghurt Drops

