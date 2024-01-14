$1 Million Win For Lucky Porirua Strike Player

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sunday, 14 January 2024, 9:22 am
Press Release: lotto nz

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Strike player from Porirua after winning $1 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning ticket Strike Four ticket was sold at Centre Food Store in Porirua.

Three Lotto players from Waitomo, Auckland, and Tauranga will also be celebrating after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Clendon Post Shop Lotto in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Waitomo and Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

