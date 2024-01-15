Precinct Celebrates Opening Of Deloitte Centre At Commercial Bay

Precinct Properties, the country’s largest owner and developer of premium city centre real estate, is pleased to announce that One Queen (known as the Deloitte Centre) is officially open for business at Commercial Bay.

One Queen Blessing. Left to right: Renata Blair (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei), Anne Urlwin (Chair, Precinct), Scott Pritchard (CE Precinct), Peter Gulliver (COO Deloitte)

Anne Urlwin, Precinct Chair, officiated the opening at a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning following a dawn blessing with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Precinct Chief Executive Scott Pritchard says “Today’s opening marks the completion of the Commercial Bay development. It’s a significant milestone for our business and for the ongoing transformation of Auckland’s city centre.”

Deloitte Centre delivers seamless integration with the Commercial Bay lifestyle precinct, and the existing retail and eateries, with covered access to the four other office towers; Jarden House, PwC Tower, Aon Centre and HSBC Tower. The InterContinental Hotel, opening later this month, will also provide direct access to the broader precinct through the lobby area.

The sustainably refurbished building at Aotearoa’s premier address, stands as the physical and metaphorical gateway to Auckland city, offering a mix of premium commercial, hospitality, retail and hotel space, reconfirming Precinct’s position as a true mixed-use developer.

“The influx of new tenants will bring a burst of new energy to Commercial Bay’s retailers, restaurants and Harbour Eats. We’ve estimated Deloitte Centre will bring over 1,500 more people to Commercial Bay every day. We can’t wait to welcome them all as they move into their new premises.”

Over 600 staff from Deloitte begin moving into their new offices today. Deloitte signed a 20-year lease to occupy a total of 7,500 square metres of office space across six levels. Law firm Bell Gully has taken a 15-year lease across three levels.

Mike Horne, Chief Executive at Deloitte says, “We are excited to be moving into a modern space that will not only enhance our people’s working experience and interactions with each other, but also facilitate better connections with our clients.

“Our new location at Commercial Bay promises to provide the perfect setting for our business and our people to make an impact.”

Law firm, Bell Gully will also relocate to the waterfront occupying three floors of office space within the building.

There’s been a high level of demand for Private Offices by Precinct. Four of the seven luxury office suites at One Queen have already been leased attracting the highest commercial rents per square metre in New Zealand. Each stunning suite ranges from 139 to 454 sqm and are available to lease inclusive of fit-out, designed by multidisciplinary architects Warren & Mahoney.

"Private Offices by Precinct meets the needs of sophisticated, high-net worth businesses that require premium, A-grade office solutions in a prime location, without the traditionally large floor plan,” says Pritchard.

“So far, Private Office clients include Haast Energy, Buffer, Mitsubishi and PAG, and we expect the remaining three offices to be snapped up soon.”

Adding to the mixed-use precinct includes the integration of the flagship 139-room luxury 5 Star InterContinental Hotel with harbour frontage and the main lobby entry from Quay Street. The hotel occupies levels six to eleven of the building, with interiors also designed by Warren & Mahoney. On the ground floor, the hotel restaurant ‘Advieh’ will be helmed by renowned chef Gareth Stewart and designed in collaboration with Technē in Melbourne and Warren & Mahoney.

The hotel is targeting a 6-star Green Star rating, making it the first 6 Star Green Star rating of a mixed-use hotel and office in New Zealand and adding to the already impressive sustainability credentials of the building itself. Deloitte Centre is a refurbished building, so there is a significant reduction in embodied carbon throughout the development process.

“As city centre regeneration specialists, we are focused on ensuring the lifelong performance of our buildings is embedded into their design. At One Queen, attention has been given to operational carbon efficiencies, taking a whole-of-life cycle carbon approach,” explains Lisa Hinde, Head of Sustainability at Precinct.

"We’ve been proactive in offsetting residual upfront carbon emissions and ensuring that the construction works, as well as the introduction of new materials, result in a carbon-neutral building at practical completion.”

The total waste diversion to date on the project has been 86.4% with 5,033 tonnes being diverted from landfill from a total of 5,826 tonnes of waste. The main materials that have been diverted from landfill include concrete, metals, timber, cardboard and cleanfill.

In creating world-class mixed use commercial real estate with spaces that are vibrant, thriving communities, One Queen will include a basement bar and New Zealand’s highest and most prestigious rooftop bar and dining experience, opening in Q2 2024, Additionally, there are two remaining outstanding retail opportunities on the ground floor.

Precinct is targeting high end fashion or luxury goods retailers for the 225 sqm site on the corner of Queen and Quay Streets. Adjacent to the Quay Street entrance of the building is a sunny 105 sqm site, perfect for a new food and beverage opportunity to complement Commercial Bay’s existing offering.

One Queen’s InterContinental Hotel and restaurant opens 30 January.

