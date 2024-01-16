Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pepsi Beats Coke In Consumer NZ’s Blind Taste Test

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 9:37 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

A panel of Consumer NZ staff that blind taste tested nine brands of cola found Pepsi came out on top – despite nearly all participants stating Coca-Cola as their preferred brand of choice.

“Pepsi was the best tasting cola according to our panel, who described it as the real deal, noting its familiarity and malty flavour,” said Ruairi O’Shea, investigative writer at Consumer.

Before the taste test, participants were asked about their favourite cola drink. Nine out of 11 participants said they preferred Coca-Cola or a variation like Diet Coke or Cherry Coke. Only two people said that Pepsi was their preferred choice.

“Four panellists even mistook Pepsi for Coca-Cola, with fizzy drink fans saying, ‘it tastes how cola should’,” said O’Shea.

Colas from best to worst

Pepsi took the top spot, due to its sweet taste, and mysteriously, its likeness to Coca-Cola.

“The same participants whose preferred brand was Coca-Cola described Pepsi as ‘Coca-Cola-esque‘. Someone also confidently noted ‘you can’t beat a classic’.”

Also beating Coca-Cola was runner-up Royal Crown Draft, enjoyed for its sophisticated flavour that included “hints of coffee” and a “lovely sweetness”.

“While other colas were criticized for not living up to their expectations of cola, Royal Crown Draft was praised for its distinctness. If you’re looking for a rich, unique cola – Royal Crown Draft could be for you.”

Coca-Cola came in at third place, with participants appreciating its sugary flavour and freshness.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“After the test, we asked participants which brand of cola they would buy for their home and the top three brands scored equal points.

“Yet again, our results show how effective branding can be in determining your preference for a particular product.”

The best value cola

Countdown Cola was not only the cheapest cola in Consumer’s taste test by far, but it landed fourth place, making it the best value cola tested.

“Compared to the next two cheapest colas the panel tested – Pepsi and Foxton Fizz – Countdown Cola was still three times cheaper.

“Countdown Cola was described as having a ‘great all-round taste and sweetness’. One tester even specifically noted there wasn’t much of a taste difference between Countdown Cola and sample B (Coca-Cola).

“Countdown’s home-brand clearly offers great value for money.”

Marketing that falls flat

Charlies Honest Cola boasts its “honest” ingredients, and Karma Cola is described as an organic cola drink that “does good”. When it came to taste, however, these brands scored sixth and seventh place, respectively.

“On average, the colas in our tasting contain 9.9 grams of sugar per 100ml. Charlie’s Honest Cola has 8.5 grams of sugar per 100ml, while Karma Cola has 9.6 grams per 100ml.

“After the testing session, some staff were noticeably energized only to experience a sugar-crash hours later.

“Our advice is to be mindful of marketing slogans like ‘honest’ or ‘organic’ – these drinks still have a very high sugar content. Fizzy drinks should be an occasional treat, and always consumed in moderation.”

Find out the full results for best and worst colas, as ranked by Consumer.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 