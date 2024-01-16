Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tatauranga Umanga Māori – Statistics On Māori Businesses: September 2023 Quarter

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 10:27 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2023 quarter presents information on one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to our country’s economy. This release includes data on Māori authorities and related businesses. It does not cover all Māori businesses in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Key facts
Māori authorities are defined as businesses that receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori. Māori authorities are largely identified through their tax codes as registered with Inland Revenue. Any business within a Māori authority ownership group is also included for the purposes of Tatauranga umanga Māori.

In the September 2023 quarter, around 1,350 Māori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population.

All figures are actual values and are not adjusted for seasonal effects.

In the September 2023 quarter compared with the September 2022 quarter:
 

  • the total value of sales by Māori authorities was $1,094 million, up $131 million (14 percent)
  • the total value of purchases by Māori authorities was $809 million, up $50 million (6.6 percent)
  • the total number of filled jobs for Māori authorities was 11,620, up 230 jobs (2.0 percent)
  • the total value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $213 million, up $16 million (8.2 percent)
  • Māori authorities exported $150 million worth of goods, down $28 million (16 percent).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
