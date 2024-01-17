Botica Butler Raudon Grows Team To Meet Demand

Public relations consultancy, Botica Butler Raudon Partners, has appointed Cyrilla Au as account executive to meet increasing demand for its strategic communications services.

Cyrilla works across BBR’s B2B clients in the technology, health, financial services and workplace health and safety sectors.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Arts, with a triple major in Law, Chinese and Korean from the University of Auckland. Cyrilla has been admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand since 2022, after completing the Professional Legal Studies course at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies. Before joining Botica Butler Raudon she worked researching legislation in both New Zealand and internationally and dealing with legal matters for startups in the medical device industry. Fluent in multiple languages, Cyrilla has also worked as a private tutor and achieved her TEFL certification in 2023.

Botica Butler Raudon Partner’s Director, Fred Russo, says that the company looks for innate curiosity alongside a broad outlook and diverse interests when recruiting.

“With her wide-ranging background and drive, Cyrilla brings a great set of skills to the team. Her experience in law, and her time spent with Chinese and Korean organisations made her an ideal candidate. She’ll provide exceptional counsel and quality communications services to our existing clients as we grow the business,” says Russo. “Given my own multicultural background and the addition of Cyrilla, we’re now well positioned to attack new international business opportunities. And for anyone out there looking for communications advice from an award-winning agency, we’d love to buy you a coffee and talk about how we can help you tell your business’s story.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

