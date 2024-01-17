Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New CEO Appointed At Financial Advice New Zealand

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: Financial Advice New Zealand

The Board of Financial Advice New Zealand has announced Nick Hakes as Chief Executive Officer. Nick will commence in the role on Monday 26 February 2024.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Nick Hakes as the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Advice New Zealand and looks forward to working closely with him,” said Board Chair, Heather Roy.

“Nick understands the value of the collective voice of financial advisers and brings a wealth of international experience and expertise within the wealth management and financial advice industry, with an extensive background in building strategic partnerships, adviser-focused professional development frameworks, and membership growth for professional adviser bodies.”

Nick relocates from Singapore, where he has been the Director of Market Development Asia at Kaplan Professional. Prior to this, Nick was General Manager, Member Services, Partnerships and Campus AFA at the Financial Advice Association Australia (AFA) in Sydney.

Nick said “I’d like to acknowledge the strong platform of advocacy established by the board and team of Financial Advice New Zealand in successfully bringing the insurance, mortgage, investment, and financial planning advice communities together.

As we look to the future to grow the demand for quality financial advice, I look forward to meeting, listening, and engaging with our members and the broader advice industry at our THRIVE conference in March.”

Nick has held Director and Chair positions on the Board of Pro Bono Financial Advice Network, an industry-wide collaboration that connects financial advisers willing to provide pro bono financial advice with people facing personal health crisis. Nick has also served as the Vice Chair on the International Certification & Standards Board, a standing committee of the Asia Pacific Financial Services Association (APFinSA) that governs the professional certifications and education pathways of its professional adviser designations throughout the region.

“As a proud Kiwi, it is an honour to return to Aotearoa after more than two decades working with professional financial adviser associations across Asia Pacific, and to lead Financial Advice New Zealand in its next evolution of success.

Financial Advice New Zealand members recognise the value of a collective voice which is independent from product delivery. It has been at the forefront of government change to ensure legislative and regulatory changes in Aotearoa New Zealand work for both larger financial business and individual financial advisers. Members include financial advisers in insurance, investment, mortgages, and financial planning.

© Scoop Media

