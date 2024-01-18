Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Meat Box Acquires Supie Brand

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: The Meat Box


Online Butcher ‘The Meat Box’ has acquired Trademarks and Website domains associated with www.supie.co.nz.

www.themeatbox.co.nz is an online butcher that delivers fresh quality meat, produce and complimentary goods New Zealand wide.

The Meat Box was established in 2015 and is owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd, a privately owned NZ family business that operate several businesses. These include the well-known Gift Box business Celebration Box, a Florist & Gift Store called The Wild Rose, a grocery store called Paddock to Pantry, and a Gifting marketplace The Gift Shop.

Commenting on the acquisition Wayne Kennerley the CEO of Kennerley Gourmet Grocery Ltd said "We are always on the lookout for investment opportunities that help us grow. The acquisition of the Supie domains and other intangible assets provide us with an opportunity to reach a similar customer base. We believe customers who shopped with Supie were online savvy and seeking an alternative to Supermarkets. We believe our online Meat Box offer will be attractive to those who previously shopped with Supie. The Meat Box delivers restaurant quality meat at great value delivered to your door New Zealand wide.

In recent times The Meat Box has also expanded its range to include Fruit and Vegetables, as well as complimentary goods such as Butter and Cheese. "We don’t intend to offer a full Supermarket range on The Meat Box website; our focus is on products that complement our core Fresh Quality Meat selection. We will continue to innovate and listen to our customers and expand our offer to meet their demands. The newly launched Dinner Box is a testament to this - providing customers with a combination of premium meats and essential ingredients to create five restaurant quality meals at home, feeding a family of four for less than $7 per person."

As part of the purchase if consumers search and click www.supie.co.nz they will be redirected to www.themeatbox.co.nz.

