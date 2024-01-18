2024 Launches With Content Boost For RNZ

RNZ launches into 2024 with an enhanced selection of new content on rnz.co.nz and the return of regular radio programming to entertain listeners.

Three of Aotearoa’s top interviewers will present new projects for RNZ, with a Kim Hill podcast expected later in the year, a video interview series 30’ with Guyon Espiner and video and audio podcast It’s Personal with Anika Moa launching next month. Beloved children’s broadcaster Suzy Cato also joins the RNZ whānau with a new podcast version of her long-running community radio programme Suzy & Friends.

April will be history month on rnz.co.nz with the return of two award-winning documentary series and podcasts. Untold Pacific History starts on 10 April and NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana is out on 29 April.

Named publisher of the year for the third year in a row at the NZ Podcast Awards, RNZ Podcasts will feature the return of many favourites, including popular current affairs podcast The Detail; and new projects including Voice of Tangaroa, a collaboration between Our Changing World and NZ Geographic; Nellie’s Baby, by In Depth journalist Kirsty Johnston. These podcasts will feature on a new podcast section on rnz.co.nz to be introduced in 2024 which will enrich podcast fans’ ability to browse and select their next podcast from RNZ’s library of content.

Radio stations RNZ National and RNZ Concert return to normal programming on Monday, with Emile Donovan starting his new role as host of Nights with Emile Donovan on RNZ National after hosting this summer and producing and introducing the Kim Hill Collection podcast. On RNZ Concert, four new hosts have been working across the summer programming and will continue to work on the station this year alongside new Mornings host Andrew Clark and the presenting team. The new hosts are poet, composer and mezzo-soprano Cadence Chung, violist Lauren Jack, clarinetist and arts administrator Marcus Norman and pianist Maria Mo.

Coming up next month, Mihingarangi Forbes will join Julian Wilcox for the live radio broadcast on RNZ National for Waitangi Day, Here Now (formerly Voices) and The TAHI will both participate in PodFest at Q, recording podcasts in front of live audiences with special guests. Both podcasts were awarded three awards at the 2023 NZ Podcast Awards.

In March, the RNZ live audio engineer team will head to the WOMAD festival to record many of the live music sets for broadcast.

2024 also marks the 50th year of the beloved daily birdcall on RNZ National, with celebrations planned on Morning Report and rnz.co.nz from 5 February.

RNZ Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief Paul Thompson says 2024 is shaping up to be an outstanding year of content.

“RNZ is focused on telling stories that matter to the many people and communities of Aotearoa, across digital content, news and radio programming. We’re excited about what we will offer audiences this year, and the addition of some great programmes and talent that will help us connect with even more New Zealanders.”

Healthy or Hoax Season four launches Tuesday 23 January | Podcast

In her RNZ podcast Healthy or Hoax, Stacey Morrison takes a look at current health and wellbeing trends and finds out if they’re really good for you. In season four Stacey asks the experts about hormone diets, light therapy, sound therapy, sleep syncing and mouth taping, reverse walking and functional fungi. New episodes weekly on podcast platforms and rnz.co.nz.

The Detail Returning Monday 29 January | Podcast

Make sense of the big stories with the country’s best journalists and experts interviewed by an award-winning team (2023 Voyager Media Awards, NZ Radio Awards and NZ Podcast Awards). Produced by Newsroom for RNZ, The Detail has been explaining the news every weekday for five years and over 1000 episodes and in 2023 was awarded three major podcast awards (Best Factual Podcast- NZ Radio Awards, Best Original Podcast - Ongoing/Episodic (joint winner) - Voyager Media Awards, The Spotlight Award (Gold) - NZ Podcast Awards. 5am weekdays on podcast platforms and 6:30pm Monday - Thursday on RNZ National or on rnz.co.nz. Funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Here Now From Monday 29 January | Podcast

What do 27% of NZers all have in common? They were born overseas. Here Now is about the journeys people make to New Zealand, their identities and perspectives, all of which shape their life here. Here Now was previously titled Voices and is produced and presented by Kadambari Raghukumar. A new episode every Monday on podcast platforms and rnz.co.nz, and featured on Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan on RNZ National at 3:30pm.

Suzy & Friends February | Podcast

Beloved children's entertainer Suzy Cato comes to RNZ Podcasts. Join Suzy & Friends for a weekly slice of a kiwi kid’s life! Kids share their thoughts, talents and tales; we share songs, stories and silliness; and there’s always loads of love and laughter! It’s not just for ngā tamariki either – there’s something for the whole whānau. Made with support from NZ On Air.

Ruamata: It's More Than Hockey Thursday 1 February | Documentary

Ruamata: It’s More Than Hockey, is a remarkable story of pride, passion and determination. This feature length documentary captures the journey of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata rise to the upper echelons of hockey in Aotearoa as they become the first Māori immersion school in a century to compete in the prestigious Rankin Cup. It’s the classic tale of David vs Goliath. In te Reo with English subtitles. Premieres on rnz.co.nz from 1 February. Watch the trailer. Produced by Mairanga Media with support from Te Māngai Pāho.

I Got You 2 Wednesday 14 February | Comedy series

I Got You 2 is a vertical romantic comedy series that follows Mac - a self taught relationship guru, who has never been in a relationship herself – take on a new batch of people who need help finding love. The clients’ needs are vast and varied, from a 30 year old woman who has never had a boyfriend, a guy who is into origami and dating models, to a palagi girl trying to win over a Samoan guy through song. Starring BUBBAH as Mac. Out on TAHI on Valentine's Day. Made by Cadness Street with support from NZ On Air.

It's Personal with Anika Moa Launching Friday 23 February | Audio & video podcast

Broadcaster and musician Anika Moa finally has her own podcast! Across 12 episodes, she tackles subjects like death and grieving with Casketeer Kaiora Tipene, being your authentic self with musician Jen Cloher and aging with actor Robyn Malcolm. Other guests include Chelsea Winstanley, Bella Kalolo, Anna Pillay, Guyon Espiner, Tami Neilson, Claire Chitham, Tom Sainsbury, Sophie Devine and Grace Palmer. Released as an audio and video podcast, It's Personal with Anika Moa has a new episode every Friday and Tuesday on podcast platforms and rnz.co.nz and will air on Monday nights on RNZ National.



Voice of Tangaroa Thursday 29 February | Podcast

Voice of Tangaroa is a collaboration between RNZ's award-winning science podcast Our Changing World and New Zealand Geographic, exploring the state of our oceans and the extraordinary variety of life that calls it home. In 2023, Our Changing World won silver for Best Factual Podcast at NZ Podcast Awards and Best Factual Podcast at NZ Radio Awards. A new episode weekly on podcast platforms and rnz.co.nz and played on Nights with Emile Donovan on RNZ National. New Zealand Geographic's journalism was funded by the Public Interest Journalism Fund.

Nellie's Baby March | Podcast

Kirsty Johnston follows Sarah as she hunts for her biological mother, who turns out to have been an institutionalised mental health patient in Porirua Hospital. And that's only the start of the story. This is the first collaboration by respected investigative journalist and 2022 Reporter of the Year (Voyager Media Awards) Kirsty Johnston and William Ray, probably Aotearoa’s most awarded podcast maker for Black Sheep (Voyager Media Awards, NZ Radio Awards, NY Festivals Radio Awards and NZ Podcast Awards). Coming to rnz.co.nz and podcast platforms in March.

No Limits Premieres 22 March | Documentary series

No Limits is a documentary series centred around Māori adventure athletes and their journey navigating their high adrenaline sport. With the aim to inspire rangitahi to understand what is possible - this series delves into the psyche of these athletes and what pushes them towards their extreme lifestyle. Paired alongside poetic narration and cinematic shooting, this series is an ode to the sportsperson, their support network and the artistry of the sport itself. Premiering on TAHI and production company Fire Fire’s popular FlameNZ social media channels from 22 March. Made with funding from Te Māngai Pāho and NZ on Air.

Untold Pacific History From 10 April | Documentary series & podcast

A dynamic and often provocative account of New Zealand's relationship with the Pacific. Across three episodes, season two of Untold Pacific History shines a light on key events in the Pacific nations of Samoa, Niue and Rarotonga that have been little told in Aotearoa and the extraordinary stories that resulted. The video series is produced by Tikilounge Productions, and the podcast is presented by RNZ Pacific's Koroi Hawkins. Season one was awarded Best Pacific Programme at the 2022 NZ Television Awards. The video launches on Wednesday 10 April on rnz.co.nz, with the podcast from Friday 12 April and a radio version will be broadcast on Sundays from 14 April at 7pm. Produced by Tikilounge Productions, with support of NZ On Air.

NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana Monday 29 April | Documentary & podcast

The latest edition of the award-winning series NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana recounts the events of 1864 in the Bay of Plenty and their far-reaching consequences for future generations of New Zealanders. The video documentary is presented by Mihingarangi Forbes and produced by Aotearoa Media Collective and the podcast is presented by RNZ's Justine Murray. Awarded Best Māori Programme at the NZ Television Awards in 2023 and 2020, and was highly commended by the Association for International Broadcasting in 2021. Available at rnz.co.nz and on podcast platforms on 29 April. Produced by Aotearoa Media Collective and Great Southern Television made with support of NZ On Air.

30' with Guyon Espiner Date TBC | Video series

Award-winning journalist and presenter Guyon Espiner is set to host a new video-led interview show on rnz.co.nz. The 30-minute episodes will feature guests from across the spectrum of life in 2024, including politics, business and culture. The show will be presented across multiple platforms and in different formats to meet a wide and diverse audience. It will be combative, if necessary, coaxing if required – and always interesting. 30' with Guyon Espiner will be launched on RNZ platforms later this year.

