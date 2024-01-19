International Travel: November 2023

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 303,400 in the November 2023 month, increasing by 70,700 from the November 2022 month. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:



China (up 17,100)

United States (up 12,600)

Korea (up 4,900)

Japan (up 3,100)

India (up 3,100).



