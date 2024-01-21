Four Lotto Players Win $250,000

Four lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, and Christchurch will be on top of the world after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Silverdale in Auckland, Glenview Centre Lotto & Post in Hamilton, Countdown Hornby in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown The Palms in Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

