AMI Reveals NZ’s Top Stolen Cars For 2023

The AMI top 10 stolen cars list for 2023 has been released.

For the second year running, the Toyota Aqua holds the unwanted title of New Zealand’s most stolen car, AMI reveals.

AMI’s new insurance data – sourced from the largest general insurance data set in New Zealand – reported almost 17,000 vehicle theft claims last year.

AMI recorded a 43% spike in car theft claims in 2022 and unprecedented theft rates are still sitting high as 2023 becomes the second highest year for vehicle theft over the past five years.

“It’s concerning to see another year of elevated vehicle theft claims and, unfortunately, the data highlights that we all need to adopt a security-minded approach when leaving our cars unattended,” warns AMI Executive General Manager Claims Wayne Tippet.

“We are seeing a consistent similarity in the price of commonly stolen vehicles too, usually no more than $5,000 in value. These seemingly cost-friendly cars are typically 10 years or older.”

The claims data shows cars manufactured in 2005 take the spotlight for theft insurance claims, followed by 2006 and equally popular, 2014.

The Mazda Demio - historically regarded as car thieves’ top pick - is slipping from the ranks as the Nissan Tiida becomes New Zealand’s second most stolen car and the Toyota Corolla, third.

Of note, the Toyota Corolla has made a significant climb from the nation’s eighth most stolen car in 2022, to third in 2023.

Auckland continues to see the most vehicle theft with over a third of the nation’s vehicle theft occurring around the super city, followed by Canterbury (17%) and Waikato (12%).

Comparing AMI’s year-to-year data, the new car theft claims indicate thieves are still looking for quick takes, “cars without advanced security features such as keyless ignitions, immobilisers, or alarms, or parked where a swift getaway is possible, have a higher risk of being stolen,” cautions Wayne.

AMI data also shows vehicle theft rates peak between 10pm and 5am, “with theft increasing after dark, those who can, should always park their cars in the driveway, lock the gate if they have one, or opt for a well-lit area if on-street parking is the only option.”

“Steering locks still remain a cost-friendly security measure and effective deterrent for thieves,” adds Wayne.

