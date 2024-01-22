Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AMI Reveals NZ’s Top Stolen Cars For 2023

Monday, 22 January 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: AMI Insurance

The AMI top 10 stolen cars list for 2023 has been released.

For the second year running, the Toyota Aqua holds the unwanted title of New Zealand’s most stolen car, AMI reveals.

AMI’s new insurance data – sourced from the largest general insurance data set in New Zealand – reported almost 17,000 vehicle theft claims last year.

AMI recorded a 43% spike in car theft claims in 2022 and unprecedented theft rates are still sitting high as 2023 becomes the second highest year for vehicle theft over the past five years.

“It’s concerning to see another year of elevated vehicle theft claims and, unfortunately, the data highlights that we all need to adopt a security-minded approach when leaving our cars unattended,” warns AMI Executive General Manager Claims Wayne Tippet.

“We are seeing a consistent similarity in the price of commonly stolen vehicles too, usually no more than $5,000 in value. These seemingly cost-friendly cars are typically 10 years or older.”

The claims data shows cars manufactured in 2005 take the spotlight for theft insurance claims, followed by 2006 and equally popular, 2014.

The Mazda Demio - historically regarded as car thieves’ top pick - is slipping from the ranks as the Nissan Tiida becomes New Zealand’s second most stolen car and the Toyota Corolla, third.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Of note, the Toyota Corolla has made a significant climb from the nation’s eighth most stolen car in 2022, to third in 2023.

Auckland continues to see the most vehicle theft with over a third of the nation’s vehicle theft occurring around the super city, followed by Canterbury (17%) and Waikato (12%).

Comparing AMI’s year-to-year data, the new car theft claims indicate thieves are still looking for quick takes, “cars without advanced security features such as keyless ignitions, immobilisers, or alarms, or parked where a swift getaway is possible, have a higher risk of being stolen,” cautions Wayne.

AMI data also shows vehicle theft rates peak between 10pm and 5am, “with theft increasing after dark, those who can, should always park their cars in the driveway, lock the gate if they have one, or opt for a well-lit area if on-street parking is the only option.”

“Steering locks still remain a cost-friendly security measure and effective deterrent for thieves,” adds Wayne.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from AMI Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 