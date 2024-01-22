Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
How Fast You Use Big Data Will Be The Key To Success In 2024

Monday, 22 January 2024, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Qrious

An ability to harness large amounts of information and analyse it to derive meaningful insights and make informed decisions can help optimise internal processes, predict customer needs and foster innovation, allowing companies to stay ahead of market shifts. The acceleration of cloud computing across New Zealand businesses has helped accelerate big data; but is speed the key to truly unlocking this potential?

“Success in 2024 won’t only be about using big data; but how fast you use it,” believes Stephen Ponsford, CEO - Qrious (part of Spark Business Group). Qrious has noticed a sharp uptick in the demand for not only cloud computing; but also tools that accelerate speed.

A year on from partnering with Coalesce - the only Snowflake-specific platform designed for enterprise-scale efficiency - Qrious has been named 2023 System Integrator Partners of the Year for the Australia and New Zealand market (an accolade it shares with Lightfold). “Coalesce helps transform data faster, manage changes seamlessly and maximise investment in Snowflake infrastructure. With big data analytics now a critical differentiator - propelling organisations toward sustained growth and competitive success in an evolving digital landscape - we’re moving into an era in which how effectively you are able to achieve this will determine success,” comments Stephen.

CJ Oordt, Director of Strategic Alliances at Coalesce, commended this year's winners for their dedication to cloud innovation and transformation: "We're thrilled to continue strengthening these partnerships and advancing data modernisation, particularly for Snowflake customers."

“In an era in which data-driven decision-making is imperative, effectively utilising big data not only optimises internal processes but also fosters innovation and agility. We look forward to working with even more of New Zealand’s leading business to achieve this this year,” concludes Stephen.

About Qrious

Qriousis part of Spark Business Group, our country’s largest technology and transformation partner – in it together with New Zealand. Qrious offers a range of products and consulting services including data, analytics, AI and data powered customer engagement.

www.qrious.co.nz

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation platform built for scale. Coalesce combines the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation, empowering its customers with increased data team productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at Coalesce.io.

