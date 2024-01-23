Virsae Service Management For Microsoft Teams Now Available In The Azure Marketplace

Virsae today announced the availability of ‘Virsae Service Management (VSM) for Microsoft Teams’ in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Virsae customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

In today’s hybrid world, your people need to be able to communicate and collaborate with ease no matter where they are working. ‘VSM for Microsoft Teams', available as a transactable solution from the Azure Marketplace, delivers a complete end-to-end view of performance across complex XCaaS (experience communications as a service) platforms, including ‘unmanaged’ work-from-home (WFH) environments courtesy of VSM Everywhere. User experience analytics include workstation and home network performance, and even extend to telemetry data such as headset boom position and background noise. Virsae is a leader in AI-driven collaboration and performance management.

With ‘VSM for Microsoft Teams’, IT knows exactly what the user experience is, why it’s happening, and what to do about it. AI-driven diagnostics and automation span technical, WFH network, device, and room analytics, ensuring every Microsoft Teams call is a seamless, high-performing experience for employees and customers alike.

“As a Microsoft Azure-native SaaS, Virsae is delighted to provide a solution that empowers both user experience and customer experience, no matter where your people are working,” said Tony Jayne, CEO, Virsae.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Virsae’s VSM for Microsoft Teams solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about VSM for Microsoft Teams on its page in the Azure Marketplace.

© Scoop Media

