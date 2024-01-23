Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Employers, Students And Schools Get Big Gains With Gateway

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 3:29 pm
Press Release: ServiceIQ

The workplace training specialist for the service sectors, ServiceIQ, is helping schools across the country give students valued work experience, with high level NCEA achievement attached.

There are six options in the new ServiceIQ Service Sector Insights Gateway. Each awards a student at least 20 NCEA credits at Level 3, all earned from Unit Standards that are core to on-job training in the relevant sector.

“The options cover sectors with 87,650 employers and 559,500 jobs. The Service Sector Insights Gateway creates huge opportunities for ākonga (students), both while they are at school and after they leave,” says Doug Pouwhare, ServiceIQ General Manager – Talent Supply Transitions and Operations.

The service sectors covered are all big contributors to the economy: retail, distribution, tourism, and hospitality – with tailored choices for cafés and accommodation.

Available to secondary schools from the start of Term 1 this year, the new Gateway options bring the total that ServiceIQ offers to 18, plus the popular Cultural Camps, held during Term 1, 2 and 3 school holidays.

“We are the workplace training specialist for aviation, hospitality, retail, travel, and tourism and work in partnership with employers of all types and sizes from one end of the country to another. We’re also a major provider of classroom teaching resources to schools.

“This means that our Gateway programmes are carefully tailored to meet the needs of teachers helping their students to gain skills and knowledge and to achieve NCEA credits, as well as giving students a real workplace experience and possible access to a first job and career pathway.”

ServiceIQ is one of the country’s largest Gateway providers, with an enviable success rate, including 93% of students fully completing their programme.

Full details about the new Service Sector Insights Gateway are online at serviceiq.org.nz/schools/gateway-training/

