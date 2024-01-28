One Powerball Player Wins $17.25 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Canterbury will be toasting an incredible win after winning $17.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to the player from Canterbury.

The prize is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just one month after a $12.2 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Auckland. The couple are looking forward to supporting their family with their win.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Highpoint Temptations Lotto in Birkenhead, Four Square Mangapapa in Gisborne and on MyLotto to a player from Franklin, Waikato.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mitchell's Paper Power in Northcote.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 01 27/01/2024 $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury

