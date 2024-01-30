Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bragato Research Institute Appoints Interim CEO

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Bragato Research Institute

Dr Bruce Campbell CNZM has been appointed as Interim CEO for Bragato Research Institute. His appointment will be effective from Wednesday 7 February.

Bruce has been a Bragato Research Institute (BRI) Director for five years and was previously a Chief Operating Officer at Plant & Food Research. He is a recipient of the 2017 Prime Minister's Science Prize, 2017 Horticulture New Zealand Industry Service Award and 2016 Royal Society of New Zealand Thomson Medal for outstanding leadership of agricultural and horticultural science. Bruce has a PhD in plant sciences from the University of Sheffield.

More recently, Bruce has been instrumental in setting up BRI’s Research Governance Committee, which is focused on ensuring BRI delivers strong value from science – responding to the industry’s evolving research needs and effectively transferring new knowledge to winegrowers – setting the wine industry up for long-term success.

Bruce says “ I am excited to step into this role of interim CEO at BRI during this pivotal transition. Our team is currently building valuable innovations that not only expand our knowledge but also create significant new opportunities for the wine industry."

BRI Chair Mark Gilbert says, “We thank outgoing CEO Jerey Clarke for the contributions has made to BRI. Bruce will provide continuity and energy to BRI during this transition.”

BRI expects to announce a permanent CEO appointment in the next few months. Sheffield is currently conducting a search nationally and internationally. “We aim to attract a skilled science leader to help take us on the next phase of the wine industry’s innovation journey”, says Mr Gilbert.

With three recent new Board appointments, BRI is set to expand with enthusiasm, expertise, and an ongoing commitment to growing the value of the New Zealand wine industry with excellent science, innovation and new knowledge.

