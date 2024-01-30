Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aotearoa Property Prices Record Slight Drop In December

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 5:51 pm
Press Release: Trade Me Property

New Zealand’s property prices have recorded a dip at the end of 2023 according to Trade Me's Property Price Index for December.

The national average asking price for a property was recorded at $864,350, down 3.7 per cent compared to the same time last year.

“Despite the decrease in prices, it's worth noting that the decline is relatively minor compared to consecutive months of double digit drops from earlier in 2023. The property market has seen huge change in 2023 as both sellers and buyers have navigated rising interest rates and inflation but what we are seeing now is the market returning to normality," said Trade Me spokesperson Casey Wylde.

"We have seen the biggest change in our major cities Auckland and Wellington which have come down by 7.1 per cent and 5.8 per cent, this is where there are generally a lot more listings so sellers may be adjusting their prices to remain competitive,” added Wylde.

Following close behind is the Waikato region with a 5.4 per cent drop, making the average asking price for the region $817,500.

Auckland still priciest region

Even with a substantial decrease of over $80,000, Tāmaki Makaurau remains the most costly region to purchase property. The current average asking price for a property in the area is now set at $1,067,850.

After Auckland, The Bay of Plenty emerges as the second most expensive region, boasting an average asking price of $901,200. This is primarily attributed to the Tauranga market, where prices are hovering close to the million-dollar threshold, despite experiencing a 4.2 per cent year-on-year decrease. In December, the average recorded price reached $975,500.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Regional areas such as Nelson/Tasman and Northland surpass some of the capital city regions like Wellington and Canterbury with average asking prices of $877,350 and $847,250.

“When we look outside Auckland, we find some areas where homes are even pricier than in the cities. This happens because houses there are often bigger, making the average price higher.

“In places like Wellington and Canterbury, you see a mix of smaller apartments and townhouses, which brings down the average price for the whole region," said Wylde.

Prices up for smaller properties in Auckland and Christchurch

In the main city centres, the demand for properties with three or more bedrooms experienced a decline. This can be seen in Auckland, where properties with five or more bedrooms registered a substantial 12.3 per cent decrease, reaching an average of $2,499,400.

Christchurch and Auckland were the only major cities where prices went up for smaller dwellings with 1-2 bedrooms. Auckland saw a 9.2 per cent increase in prices for 2 bedrooms or less, reaching an average asking price of $942,500, while Christchurch had a smaller 3.7 per cent increase, bringing the average price to $528,550.

When looking at all properties, Pōneke experienced the largest decrease of the cities, down 7.2 percent overall to an average of $916,600. This was influenced largely by a drop in properties with 1-2 bedrooms which came down by 10.5 per cent, making the average asking price $708,600 for properties of this size.

Big drop in demand compared to October

The demand for properties on the market experienced a substantial 30 per cent decline in December across Aotearoa, marking the most significant month-on-month decrease of the entire year in 2023.

Wellington and Gisborne were particularly affected, witnessing double-digit drops of 40 per cent and 36 per cent, compared to November.

"This isn’t unusual as we did witness both of these areas have a surge last month so the market is adjusting.

“We do often see a seasonal impact on demand, particularly in December when Kiwi are busy making plans for the summer period. We expect this to pick back up when buyers are likely to return to the market in the new year to focus on finding a property,” said Wylde.

Nationwide, supply was down by 13 per cent in December, with Wellington again seeing the biggest drop of 19 per cent.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Trade Me Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 