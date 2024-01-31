Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Avec Launches Into New Zealand Market

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Avec

Wellington, Wednesday 31st January 2024 – Avec has today launched its expansion into the New Zealand market and has appointed Sam Collins as General Manager, New Zealand effective immediately. The expansion comes off the back of a highly successful financial year for Avec within the Australian market. This growth has seen Avec pivot off its impressive Project Management offering to include a number of new practice lines including AI & Data, Automation Business Analysis, Architecture, Business Applications and Transformations.

Prior to joining Avec, Collins was the Managing Director of Wellington based recruitment agency People&Co, which was acquired by Avec’s parent company, Talent, in November 2023. The acquisition reinforces the commitment to the New Zealand market and establishing a platform for Avec to build out its consultancy business with Collins at the helm.

Bringing a wealth of market knowledge and customer collaboration, Collins will be responsible for driving the growth of Avec across the New Zealand region leveraging an already expansive list of successful customer engagements within both public and private sectors.

On the appointment, Sam Collins, Avec General Manager, New Zealand, said, “Our strong focus on growth and delivering into the New Zealand market will only add further value to clients with existing relationships across the wider Talent group, and for the clients who don’t work with us yet, I want to cement Avec as an alternative to the top end of town, carrying over the strong reputation we’ve established in other markets for consistent and high-quality delivery at an affordable price point. With the expertise and talent we’ve got on our team, I firmly believe there’s no problem that we can’t solve within our areas of capability.”

Dennis Grant, Avec Managing Director, said, “It’s an extremely exciting time for Avec as we expand into the New Zealand market. We’ve hit the launch button with our delivery capability expanding across a number of new practices and new geographies. Sam brings a wealth of local knowledge that I know will be extremely beneficial for customers in the New Zealand market. As we like to tell our clients, ‘Delivery is our superpower’, and I cannot wait to deliver quality service to our clients and customers in New Zealand.”

Avec is a specialist project delivery company, providing technology agnostic implementation solutions across Australia and New Zealand. Combining decades of project management experience and backed by one of the world’s leading digital and tech people solutions business, Avec helps clients across all industries achieve their business objectives by delivering projects with precision.

Connect with Sam Collins here.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Avec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
